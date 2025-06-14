Who is Kelley Wolf? Scott Wolf’s estranged wife detained by cops ‘against her will’

Kelley Wolf appears to have been taken into police custody. A video, posted on her Instagram handle on June 13, captures what seems to be the moment law enforcement officials arrived to escort her away. The incident happened just days after she announced her separation from husband Scott Wolf. The 48-year-old author also shared her detention on her Instagram Stories. Scott Wolf's estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, was seemingly detained by cops against her will(Getty Images)

Who is Kelley Wolf?

Kelley Wolf is the estranged wife of actor Scott Wolf. She had previously appeared in the MTV reality show The Real World: New Orleans and the Real World/ Road Rules Challenge.

According to her Instagram bio, she is an executive coach, author and “magic maker.” Kelley and Scott share three children: sons Jackson, 16, and Miller, 12, and daughter Lucy, 11.

A quick scroll through her Instagram reveals her love for traveling, gardening and spending time with her family. The proud mother of three is the author of the book, FLOW: Finding Love Over Worry – A Recipe for Living Joyfully.

Kelley Wolf detained

Kelley Wolf shared a video on Instagram that captured the tense moments leading up to her apparent detention. In the clip, which remains dark until the final seconds, Wolf can be heard saying, “Oh my God. Don’t. Oh my God, this is not happening.”

As the screen fades in, Wolf appears on camera alongside police officers. She is heard telling them, “I’ll go on my own.”

On Instagram Stories, Kelley Wolf shared a photo that appeared to be taken inside a police station. The image featured a handbag placed on a counter alongside a bottle of an energy drink.

In her caption, Wolf wrote, “This is horrible. I have been taken against my will. Please check in on my kids. Also... I am happy!! Happier than I have ever been. I have NO idea why or how this is happening in AMERICA.”

https://www.instagram.com/stories/kelleywolf/3654147585016605131/?hl=en

Kelley Wolf and Scott Wolf’s separation

Kelley Wolf’s police detention comes just three days after she publicly confirmed her separation from husband Scott Wolf. On June 10, she took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note announcing the end of their marriage.

FAQs

1. Who is Kelley Wolf?

Kelley Wolf is the ex-wife of actor Scott Wolf. She is an executive coach, author of the book FLOW: Finding Love Over Worry.

2. What happened to Kelley Wolf on June 13?

On June 13, Kelley Wolf appeared to be taken into police custody, as shown in a video she reportedly posted on Instagram.

3. What did Kelley Wolf say in her Instagram caption after the detainment?

Kelley said she had been "taken against will" and asked people to check on her kids.

4. When did Kelley and Scott Wolf announce their separation?

Kelley Wolf announced her separation from Scott Wolf on June 10 via an emotional post on Instagram, calling it a quiet and difficult journey rooted in care for their children.