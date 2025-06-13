Instagram will finally let users rearrange profile grid- All details

Meta-owned social media platform, Instagram, announced that it's bringing grid customisation, allowing users to rearrange their posts. This feature has been highly requested by users over the years to manage the appearance of their profile. Alongside grib customisation, Instagram also announced that it is testing new features like making posts quietly, streaming songs from Spotify on Instagram, and much more. Instagram says that all these new upcoming features are to reduce the creative stress due to judgment, people’s reactions, and other fears. Therefore, greater customisation, app integration and creativity tools will help creators and users to express better and build a strong audience. Know more about what Instagram has been working on lately and what features are expected to roll out in the coming weeks. Meta is testing new features for Instagram to bring creative freedom.(Unsplash)

Instagram to bring new creativity and customisation features

Meta has released a new blog post announcing new features for Instagram. The company has been testing a couple of requested features that let users supercharge creativity on the platform. The blog highlights that Instagram has been testing a grid customisation feature that allows users to rearrange posts, making it look aesthetically pleasing. Meta said, “We hope this added flexibility over how and where your content shows up helps you create and share without added pressure.” Instagram is also exploring ways to allow users to make quiet posts without letting their followers know. These features are currently being tested and will roll out in the coming weeks.

While these features are being tested, Instagram now allows users to make trial reels and share them with non-followers. It was highlighted that this feature was highly requested by several creators to see how the reel could perform before sharing it with followers. Meta said, “After trying trial reels, 40% of creators started posting reels more often, and of those who did, 80% saw an increase in reels reach from non-followers.” Another intuitive feature which is underway is allowing users to share Spotify songs to Notes, bringing greater communication with friends and family.

Furthermore, Instagram also announced that invest in its mobile-based video editing app Edits. The company has also planned to bring new features based on creator feedback. Therefore, in coming updates, the Edits could include new tools and features for a seamless experience.

