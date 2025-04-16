85,000 visas issued to ‘Indian friends’: What relaxations are in place for those traveling to China?
Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong invited more Indians to visit China and experience its ‘open, safe, and friendly environment.’
The Chinese Embassy in India issued over 85,000 visas to Indian citizens between January 1 and April 9, 2025, marking a step towards stronger people-to-people ties between the two countries.
“As of April 9, 2025, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates in India have issued more than 85,000 visas to Indian citizens traveling to China this year. Welcome more Indian friends to visit China, experience an open, safe, vibrant, sincere and friendly China,” Xu said in a post on X.
This comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has been warning countries of possible tariffs, particularly targeting China, which is Washington’s key trading partner and top economic rival.
China recently urged India to stand with it in opposing what it called the “US abuse of tariffs,” after Trump announced a sharp hike, raising cumulative tariffs on Chinese imports.
Yu Jing, spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in India, criticised the US move and said China’s steady economic growth, innovation, and strong manufacturing base have delivered positive spillover benefits for the world.
She said India and China, as the two largest developing countries, should unite against the US tariff actions, calling their trade ties complementary and mutually beneficial.
What are the visa relaxations for Indian travellers?
The Chinese government has announced a series of visa relaxations to make travel easier for Indian citizens, including removal of the online appointment requirement and biometric exemption, among other steps aimed at boosting tourism and strengthening bilateral ties, NDTV reported.
- Indian travellers can now walk into visa centres and submit their applications on working days without needing to book an online appointment in advance.
- Those travelling to China for short durations are no longer required to provide biometric data, helping to cut down the processing time.
- Chinese visas are now available at significantly reduced rates, making travel to China more budget-friendly for Indian tourists.
- Visa approvals are being processed more swiftly, ensuring faster issuance for both leisure and business travellers.
- China is actively inviting Indian tourists by showcasing its cultural richness, seasonal attractions, and popular festivals and destinations.