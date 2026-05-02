94-year-old Singeetham Srinivasa Rao shocks internet with Sing Geetham teaser; fans say ‘better than Gen Z’
13 years after his last film, 94-year-old filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is returning to cinema with Sing Geetham. Know all about it.
Veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is returning to cinema after 13 long years. After the teaser for his upcoming film Sing Geetham was released, the internet was shocked to see the director in top form. Even his colleagues from the film industry seemed in awe of the filmmaker.
Sing Geetham teaser out
Singeetham announced that his next film would be a play on his name – Sing Geetham. The 1-minute-22-second-long teaser shows a glimpse of what’s to come. The teaser introduces a young man named Prathap who enters a world where nothing is as it seems. The teaser seems to hint at the story being set in an old mining town where people hope to find gold.
The filmmakers described it as: “Sing Geetham follows a young man, Prathap, whose pursuit of opportunity leads him into a world where nothing is as it seems. As he becomes entangled in forces larger than himself, he is drawn into a conflict between progress and preservation—one that challenges his choices, beliefs, and sense of purpose.”
Ayaan, Ahilya Bamroo, and Shalini Kondepudi play the leads, while Thulasi PA, Benarjee, Sivanarayana, Agu Stanley, and others play key roles. The film, billed as a musical fantasy, will be released in theatres on June 11. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music. It is produced by Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema.{{/usCountry}}
Ayaan, Ahilya Bamroo, and Shalini Kondepudi play the leads, while Thulasi PA, Benarjee, Sivanarayana, Agu Stanley, and others play key roles. The film, billed as a musical fantasy, will be released in theatres on June 11. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music. It is produced by Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema.{{/usCountry}}
Internet in awe of 94-year-old{{/usCountry}}
Internet in awe of 94-year-old{{/usCountry}}
As soon as the teaser for Sing Geetham dropped, the internet was in awe. Filmmaker-actor Rahul Ravindran posted the teaser, writing, “From the youngest mind on the planet (heart and smiling emojis).” An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “TELUGU CINEMA IS ABOUT TO BE SO BACK!!! Singeetham Srinivas Rao at 94 is showcasing what CONVICTION is to an industry that’s lost that.”
One X user even commented, “Legend Singeetham Srinivas vision. 94 yrs lo kuda gen z director's ki competition ga ilanti different content tho raavadam (Even at 94 he’s giving competition to Gen Z directors).” Another wrote, “Singeetham Srinivasa garu ee age lo e range dedication anta hand off. asula teaser Antha Chala extraordinary gah vunnadhe. (Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is so dedicated at this age, hats off. The teaser is extraordinary).”
One fan even wrote, “Emayyindi.. Emayyindi. Baboi edo ayipoyindi. (What happened, what happened. Something definitely has happened).”A comment on YouTube reads, “The G.O.A.T of direction is back.” Numerous people on the internet also praised DSP’s music, leaving comments like, “Waiting for DSP massive comeback.”
About Singeetham Srinivasa Rao
Singeetham is a legendary director in Tollywood who debuted with Neeti Nijayiti (1972) and has helmed much-loved films such as Pushpaka Vimana (1987), Aditya 369 (1991), Brundavanam (1992), Magalir Mattum (1994), Bhairava Dweepam (1994) and more. His last film before Sin Geetham was Welcome Obama (2013).
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