94-year-old Singeetham Srinivasa Rao shocks internet with Sing Geetham teaser; fans say ‘better than Gen Z’

Veteran filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is returning to cinema after 13 long years. After the teaser for his upcoming film Sing Geetham was released, the internet was shocked to see the director in top form. Even his colleagues from the film industry seemed in awe of the filmmaker.

Sing Geetham teaser out

Singeetham Sreenivasa Rao returns to cinema after 13 years.

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Singeetham announced that his next film would be a play on his name – Sing Geetham. The 1-minute-22-second-long teaser shows a glimpse of what’s to come. The teaser introduces a young man named Prathap who enters a world where nothing is as it seems. The teaser seems to hint at the story being set in an old mining town where people hope to find gold.

The filmmakers described it as: “Sing Geetham follows a young man, Prathap, whose pursuit of opportunity leads him into a world where nothing is as it seems. As he becomes entangled in forces larger than himself, he is drawn into a conflict between progress and preservation—one that challenges his choices, beliefs, and sense of purpose.”

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{{^usCountry}} Ayaan, Ahilya Bamroo, and Shalini Kondepudi play the leads, while Thulasi PA, Benarjee, Sivanarayana, Agu Stanley, and others play key roles. The film, billed as a musical fantasy, will be released in theatres on June 11. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music. It is produced by Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ayaan, Ahilya Bamroo, and Shalini Kondepudi play the leads, while Thulasi PA, Benarjee, Sivanarayana, Agu Stanley, and others play key roles. The film, billed as a musical fantasy, will be released in theatres on June 11. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music. It is produced by Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Internet in awe of 94-year-old {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet in awe of 94-year-old {{/usCountry}}

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As soon as the teaser for Sing Geetham dropped, the internet was in awe. Filmmaker-actor Rahul Ravindran posted the teaser, writing, “From the youngest mind on the planet (heart and smiling emojis).” An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “TELUGU CINEMA IS ABOUT TO BE SO BACK!!! Singeetham Srinivas Rao at 94 is showcasing what CONVICTION is to an industry that’s lost that.”

One X user even commented, “Legend Singeetham Srinivas vision. 94 yrs lo kuda gen z director's ki competition ga ilanti different content tho raavadam (Even at 94 he’s giving competition to Gen Z directors).” Another wrote, “Singeetham Srinivasa garu ee age lo e range dedication anta hand off. asula teaser Antha Chala extraordinary gah vunnadhe. (Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is so dedicated at this age, hats off. The teaser is extraordinary).”

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One fan even wrote, “Emayyindi.. Emayyindi. Baboi edo ayipoyindi. (What happened, what happened. Something definitely has happened).”A comment on YouTube reads, “The G.O.A.T of direction is back.” Numerous people on the internet also praised DSP’s music, leaving comments like, “Waiting for DSP massive comeback.”

About Singeetham Srinivasa Rao

Singeetham is a legendary director in Tollywood who debuted with Neeti Nijayiti (1972) and has helmed much-loved films such as Pushpaka Vimana (1987), Aditya 369 (1991), Brundavanam (1992), Magalir Mattum (1994), Bhairava Dweepam (1994) and more. His last film before Sin Geetham was Welcome Obama (2013).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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