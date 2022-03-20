Aamir Khan learns Naatu Naatu step from Jr NTR, Ram Charan ahead of RRR release; Alia Bhatt tells him 'it's easy'. Watch

Aamir Khan was seen shaking a leg with NTR Jr and Ram Charan during a promotional event for the upcoming film RRR in Delhi. Aamir, who joined the team of RRR for the event in Delhi, was seen trying to learn the steps of the song Naatu Naatu, titled Naacho Naacho in Hindi. Alia Bhatt, who has a special appearance in the film, was also present at the event and could be seen encouraging Aamir to learn the steps. Also Read| SS Rajamouli remembers shooting RRR's Naatu Naatu song in Ukraine: ‘Been enquiring about people who worked with us’

Naatu Naatu is a dance number featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan performing identical steps. The song had become a viral sensation after its release in November last year, with many copying the hook step of the song. Aamir Khan could also be seen attempting the hook step at the recent event in Delhi's Connaught Place, as he held onto the shoulder of Jr NTR.

The actor struggled to perform it and said, "Mere se nahi hoyega (I won't be able to do it) as he tried to learn the step from Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Alia Bhatt then tried to encourage Aamir saying, "It's very easy. Even I learnt it." Aamir once again performed the step as Jr NTR and Ram Charan guided him.

SS Rajamouli's RRR will be released in theatres on March 25, after it was delayed several times due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is based on the fictional tale of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as them respectively. The film also features Ajay Devgn in a cameo.

A recent statement by Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Nani revealed that the film, directed by SS Rajamouli, exceeds the budget of his last film Baahubali: The Conclusion by ₹100 crore. It has been made in ₹336 crore, excluding the salary of the cast as well as the crew.

