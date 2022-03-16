SS Rajamouli remembers shooting RRR's Naatu Naatu song in Ukraine: ‘Been enquiring about people who worked with us’

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who is busy with the promotions of his forthcoming film RRR, has opened up about the experience of shooting a portion of his movie in Ukraine. When he was asked about how he felt about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, he said that he’s worried for those people who worked with him. He added that he’s been enquiring about the well-being of all those people. (Also read: Alia Bhatt matches steps with Jr NTR, Ram Charan in RRR song teaser)

The Naatu Naatu song from RRR was shot in Ukraine last year. In a media interaction on Tuesday, Rajamouli said he was shattered to learn about the what the country has had to bear due to the war. Calling it a beautiful country, the filmmaker said, “We had gone there to shoot some crucial scenes. When we were shooting, I had no idea about the issues that have now escalated into a war. It was only after I returned and looking at things now, did I understand the seriousness of the issue.”

When asked if he’s in touch with the crew from Ukraine that worked on the movie, Rajamouli said he did make enquiries. “I did enquire about the well-being of the people who had worked with us while we shot in Ukraine. Some of them are fine, and some, I need to still get in touch with. We’re hopeful of making contact soon,” he said.

As part of the interaction, Ram Charan said he deposited some amount to a man who provided security to them in Ukraine when he said his 85-year-old father is fighting the war.

SS Rajamouli directed RRR, which features Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, was supposed to release worldwide on January 7. The release was postponed due to the sudden surge in Covid-19 related cases across the country. The film finally releases in cinemas worldwide on March 25.

In RRR, Jr. NTR shares screen space with Ram Charan for the first time. The film will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The film, which has been dubbed and will be released in Hindi, also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles.

