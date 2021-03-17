Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Actor Nagarjuna gets Covid vaccine, urges everyone eligible to get vaccinated
telugu cinema

Actor Nagarjuna gets Covid vaccine, urges everyone eligible to get vaccinated

Nagarjuna Akkineni received Covid vaccine on Tuesday and said that there was 'absolutely no down time'.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Nagarjuna got his Covid vaccine this week.

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni on Wednesday revealed that he got vaccinated for Covid-19 on Tuesday. He said there was absolutely no down time in the process. Nagarjuna further urged everyone who was eligible to get vaccinated.

Nagarjuna took to Twitter to share the news and also shared a picture of him getting vaccinated. “Got my #covaxin jab yesterday. Absolutely no down time. urge whoever is eligible to take the vaccine! You can now register for your #Covid19vaccine at cowin.gov.in Book your vaccine. and get it done (sic),” he wrote.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara has a fan moment with Tamannaah Bhatia, see pic

Mahesh Babu’s daughter calls Alia her favourite actress, wishes her on birthday

Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu on a weekend getaway to Sikkim. See pic

Chiranjeevi unveils Wild Dog trailer, calls Nagarjuna a 'fearless actor'

On the career front, Nagarjuna is busy with the release of upcoming Telugu film, Wild Dog. The film is gearing up for release on April 2.

Directed by debutant Ahishor Solomon, the film’s trailer was release last week. Chiranjeevi released the trailer and called Nagarjuna a ‘fearless actor’ for trying out different genres.

Recently, the team completed the final schedule of the movie in the Himalayas. After the successful completion of the schedule, an excited Nagarjuna had posted on his Twitter page: “Heading home after wrapping up my work for #WildDog! Feeling sad as I say goodbye to my talented team and the Himalayas (sic).”

The title and first look poster of the project were unveiled by the makers in December, 2020. Back then, Nagarjuna had shared his excitement for the project via a tweet.

“Excited to be part of a true life inspired drama after a long time. Playing an NIA officer. New age technicians and new format filmmaking. One never stops learning. 2020 is going to be exciting,” Nagarjuna tweeted.

The first look poster was of a newspaper headline which read: “Encounter in city; 6 dead. Police or wild dog?" Wild Dog has been bankrolled by Matinee Entertainment. The film also stars Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, Prakash Sudarshan and Ali Reza among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nagarjuna covid vaccine

Related Stories

bollywood

John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 will clash with Salman Khan's Radhe, he reveals double role as 'Bharat maa ke laal'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:50 AM IST
bollywood

Aamir Khan tells paparazzi why he quit social media: 'Main apni thunki mein rahta hoon'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 09:58 AM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP