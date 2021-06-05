Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Adivi Sesh reveals he is in love with a Hyderabad girl: ‘I am not single’
telugu cinema

Adivi Sesh reveals he is in love with a Hyderabad girl: ‘I am not single’

Actor Adivi Sesh, who will be seen next in Major, surprised all when he revealed that he was in love with a girl from Hyderabad. He was quick to add that he was not getting married anytime soon.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 05, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Adivi Sesh played a character called Bhadra in Baahubali series.(Adivisesh/Instagram)

Actor Adivi Sesh, who is known for his films like Kshanam, Goodachari and Evaru, recently spoke about his relationship status. He revealed that he is in love with a girl from Hyderabad but added that marriage was not on his mind yet.

Adivi Sesh, who will be seen next in Major, was responding to questions about his current projects and personal life. The actor, who has been reticent about his personal life, surprised everyone by disclosing details about his love life.

He said, “I do not wish to talk about my relationship in public right now but I am not single. I am in love with a girl from Hyderabad and do not wish to reveal further now because I want to respect her privacy as well."

Adivi Sesh said marriage was not on his mind as of now. “And as far as marriage is concerned, I am currently extremely busy with a series of projects. I do not even find adequate time to sleep peacefully, so I am not thinking about marriage," he said.

“I must complete Major first, then Hit-2. Another project is also under discussion,” he added.

Adivi Sesh first appeared in a guest role in the film, Santosham. After the failure of the film Karma, he appeared as a villain in the film titled Panja. Adivi Sesh was also seen in Baahubali and has played a villain and a supporting actor in many films.

It was with 2016’s Kshanam that his career got a boost. Post Kshanam, all the films starring Adivi Sesh became blockbusters. There are huge expectations pinned on Major and Goodachari 2, both starring him in the lead role.

