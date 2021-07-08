Adivi Sesh wishes Revathi, who will star in Major, on her birthday: 'Absolute honour to work alongside you'

Actor Adivi Sesh on Thursday took to Twitter to wish Revathi on her birthday with a beautiful post. He wrote that it’s an absolute honour to work alongside the veteran in the upcoming Telugu-Hindi film Major, based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Revathi plays the character of Dhanalakshmi, mother to Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film.

Adivi Sesh wrote: “Dear #Revathi Garu, it’s an absolute honour to work alongside you. The heart & soul you bring as - #Dhanalakshmi - #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan ‘s mother is immeasurable. Aunty will definitely feel proud. As a co-star and fan, I’m excited to wish you a Happy birthday (sic).”

Major, which has been directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, stars Adivi Sesh in the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film, which is being simultaneously made in Hindi and Telugu, also stars Sobhita Dhulipala.

The film has been co-produced by Mahesh Babu in association with Sony Pictures India.

Last November, a video was released by the makers in which Adivi Sesh spoke about the inspiration to make a film on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan. He said that the film will celebrate Sandeep’s life and won’t be about his death.

Sesh said: "I can only say that he impacted my life from the first moment I knew about him. It was in 2008, I remember when I had seen his photograph, splashed across all the channels. I didn't know what to make of it, I kept wondering, who is this man?"

He added: “There was some sort of madness of spirit in his eyes. There was madness and there was a smile, I couldn't understand it. He looked like he could be one of my family members, an older cousin, and then I found out he was Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and he'd given his life for the country. I couldn't stop looking at that now-iconic passport photograph."