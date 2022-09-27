Aishwarya Rai touches Mani Ratnam's feet, says 'fortunate we are we got to be part of his dream film' Ponniyin Selvan: 1

Actor Aishwarya Rai recently took the blessings of filmmaker Mani Ratnam by touching his feet. Aishwarya, on Monday, travelled to Delhi along with the team of Ponniyin Selvan: 1 for the promotions of the film. At the event, Aishwarya expressed gratitude to Mani Ratnam by calling the team fortunate 'to be part of his dream film'. She also called Ponniyin Selvan a 'super special' film.

Mani Ratnam launched Aishwarya in the film industry as she made her debut with his film Iruvar in 1997. She then worked with him in Guru (2007) and Raavan (2010). They have now collaborated for the historical drama Ponniyin Selvan 1.

As quoted by news agency ANI, Aishwarya said, "This movie is a labour of love and beginning with our guru Mani sir. With complete gratitude to you sir that we are part of your dream project, that we are going to be part of this narrative on solitude. It's such an exciting, enticing, interesting narrative. That's why one can see why filmmakers like Mani sir would want to bring this on solitude as his dream project and how fortunate we are that we got to be part of his dream film. Because it's said in Mani Ratnam's style on solitude."

Aishwarya continued, "I have had the good fortune of being part of several movies which are, which had larger-than-life narratives but I get often asked how is this special. This is a Mani Ratnam movie and that's what makes it super special. So thank you again Mani garu for having us on board and for having me yet again in your film and it's never enough. Thank you very much." After praising him, Aishwarya touched his feet.

In the film, Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles--she will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance. She will also essay the part of Mandakini Devi in the film.

Apart from Aishwarya, the film also stars Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Karthik Sivakumar and Jayam Ravi. Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

