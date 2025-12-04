Akhanda 2 gets 3-day ticket hike in Telangana ahead of release: Check new prices

The Telangana government has officially approved a ticket rate hike for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s highly anticipated film Akhanda 2, just a day before its release. Unlike neighboring Andhra Pradesh, which allowed ticket hikes for 10 days, Telangana has restricted the increase to three days only, making it a short-term boost for the film’s earnings. Akhanda 2 ticket prices rise for three days(YouTube/Zee Studios)

New ticket prices

Premiere shows in Telangana will now be priced at Rs. 600, while regular screenings have seen a modest increase. Single screens will charge Rs. 227 (up by Rs. 50 including GST), and multiplexes will cost Rs. 395 (up by Rs. 100 including GST). After the weekend, ticket prices will return to normal, allowing more audiences to enjoy the movie at standard rates as per 123 Telugu.

Revenue share condition

The government has placed a condition that 20% of the additional revenue from the hike must be given to the Movie Artists’ Welfare Association, ensuring that the actors and artists also benefit from the weekend surge in collections.

Legal hurdle halts release

Even as fans gear up for the release tomorrow, Akhanda 2 faces a major setback. The Madras High Court has issued a stay on the film’s release following an appeal by Eros International Media Limited. This comes from a longstanding legal battle over an old arbitration decision, which Eros won, entitling them to around Rs. 28 crore plus 14% interest as per CinemaExpress.

The court ruled that Akhanda 2 cannot be released in theatres, online, or via satellite until the awarded amount is paid. Eros argued that 14 Reels Plus LLP, the production company, is effectively a continuation of 14 Reels Entertainment, and releasing the film without settling dues would allow the promoters to gain commercially while avoiding liabilities.

Akhanda 2 is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda, directed by Boyapati Srinu and starring Nandamuri Balakrishna alongside Samyuktha. The film has already completed censorship formalities, and its jukebox soundtrack by Thaman has received positive attention.