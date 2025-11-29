After Balakrishna's fans get in trouble for beheading goat, he urges them not to kill animals ahead of Akhanda 2 release

Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna made a sincere request to his fans at the pre-release event of Akhanda 2 in Hyderabad. After an FIR was filed against five of his fans during the release of Daaku Maharaaj earlier this year for beheading a goat, he urged them not to take part in ritualistic animal sacrifice. Here’s what he said. Nandamuri Balakrishna requested his fans to to take part in animal sacrifice during Akhanda 2 release.

Balakrishna urges his fans not to kill animals

Balakrishna took to the stage to address his fans at the pre-release event of Akhanda 2. Before rounding up his speech, he had one request for them – not to kill animals outside theatres when they come to watch his next film. He said, “I must tell you something. Every region has its tradition, with some of you beheading goats during movie releases. Please don’t do that.”

The Tollywood actor added, “It is not okay to harm another living being. Understand that they also have a right to live. We must treat four-legged animals with as much respect as two-legged humans. I hope you will heed my request.”

Reacting to his speech, one X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Nice message. No point killing innocent animals. Anyone with a pet would know the pain.” Another wrote, “Manchi maata. Pichi nayallu theatres daggara road la meedha champutharu. (Good message, mad fans kill animals outside theatres otherwise).”

When 5 Balakrishna fans were booked for animal cruelty

After a disturbing video of Balakrishna’s fans beheading a goat and smearing its blood on the posters of Daaku Maharaaj went viral, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) India filed a complaint. Based on this, the Tirupati police registered an FIR (First Information Report) against a group of fans who sacrificed a goat at a theatre in Tirupati. An FIR was registered against five persons.

That is not the first time Nandamuri family fans have behaved in this manner. During the release of Balakrishna’s nephew Jr NTR’s film Devara: Part 1 in September last year, a similar video went viral on social media.