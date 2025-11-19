Nandamuri Balakrishna yells at fan in Visakhapatnam airport during Akhanda 2 promotions: ‘Don’t let him near me’

Actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna recently visited Visakhapatnam to promote his upcoming film, Akhanda 2, alongside director Boyapati Srinu and co-star Samyuktha. A video of the actor greeting fans during his arrival in the city is circulating online, which shows him suddenly losing his cool with one of them. Take a look. A video of Balakrishna yelling at a fan at Vizag airport is doing the rounds online.

Balakrishna yells at fan in Vizag

The video shows Balakrishna waving and greeting fans as they chant ‘Jai Balayya’. He thanks them and even cracks a smile while taking flowers from one of his fans. However, he suddenly yells at one of his fans and says, “Move aside. Why are you here? Who asked you to come?” with him pointing something out to the police accompanying him.

Balakrishna seems to calm down after that, allowing some of his fans to click selfies with him. He later points out the fan again to his security, telling him, “Don’t let him near me in the evening, too. Did you hear me?” While it’s unknown what made the actor lose his cool, his fans deduced on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram that he was schooling someone getting uncomfortably close to the ladies greeting him.

At an event in Hyderabad, too, Balakrishna yelled at fans who refused to listen to him. Memes were made of the actor trying to control the crowd near him and finally warning them when they refused to calm down. He obliged them for pictures once they calmed down.

About Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 is a sequel to Boyapati and Balakrishna’s 2021 hit Akhanda, which also starred Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth in lead roles. The film saw Balakrishna play dual roles as twin brothers, Akhanda and Murali Krishna, with the former being brought up as an aghora. Apart from Balakrishna and Samyuktha, Akhanda 2 will also star Harshaali Malhotra of Bajrangi Bhaijaan-fame. The film is expected to hit screens next year.