Exclusive: Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Harshaali Malhotra says, 'My 10th result answer to people questioning focus on studies’

Actor Harshaali Malhotra, popular for her role of Munni in Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is happy to score 83 per cent in her 10th grade for many reasons. She feels it is a testament to her hard work, and an answer to all the trolls who used to criticise her for posting dancing videos on social media. (Also read: Harshaali Malhotra is waiting for 'uncle' Salman Khan's call for Bajrangi Bhaijaan's sequel: 'I hope I have a role') Harshaali Malhotra got popular for her role of Munni in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

“I was expecting 80 per cent, so when I got to know that I have scored 83 per cent, I was on cloud nine,” Harshaali says with excitement.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

She continues, “My first reaction after seeing the marks was just a lot of excitement. We got to know that the result was out at the last minute, so it is good that we didn’t have any time to get nervous before. We just opened the site and saw the result. My parents were also elated to see my hard work pay off”.

When asked about her preparation, Harshaali reveals it was all about time management. “I used to focus on studies from Monday to Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, I used to do Kathak and shoot reels”.

An answer to the trolls

In fact, it was because of her reels and photos on her social media that she became a subject of trolling, with a section of social media users trolling her for not focusing on studies but dancing.

Now, with the result in her hand, Harshaali feels it is the perfect answer to her haters.

“My result is an answer to all the people questioning my focus on studies. I had a Kathak exam too, in which I topped,” she says.

The actor adds, “Dancing and doing Kathak has always been my stress buster, and it was true for my 10th class as well. Mind also needs a break from the studies, and everyone tries to find a way to divert their attention. Just like many kids go to play to divert their attention, I dance”.

When it comes to negative comments, Harshaali says she doesn’t read them. “My mother handles my Instagram account. She is the one who handles the trolling as well. I don’t read comments on my posts. But my mother shows some good comments sometimes,” says the actor, who is planning to take arts streams after the 10th class.

Here, the actor reveals she is getting some offers, but her focus is on her studies.

Her Insta post

She also called out her haters by posting a video on her Instagram account. The screenshots of comments from her trolls such as "Do you even attend school?", "It's your 10th grade. Study, or you will fail”, "If you continue with Kathak classes, you'll fail," and "Do you only make Instagram Reels, or do you study".

She captioned her post, "From perfecting my Mudras to acing my academics, I managed to strike the perfect balance between my Kathak classes, Shoots and Studies. And the result? An impressive 83% score! Who says you can’t have your feet in both the reel and real world? A heartfelt thank you to everyone who believed in me and continues to offer their unwavering support."

Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame

In Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which released in 2015, Harshaali played a Pakistani girl who gets lost in India and travels back to her homeland with the help of an Indian, Pavan Kumar Chaturvedi, played by Salman. The film was directed by Kabir Khan. She has refrained from acting since then, but keeps on posting reels and videos on social media