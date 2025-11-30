Balakrishna fan shells out whopping 1 lakh to buy 1st ticket to Akhanda 2 in Germany: ‘I'm a Balayya fan anywhere’

Boyapati Srinu’s Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda 2 is set to release in theatres on December 5. Ahead of the film’s release, the German distributors, Taraka Rama Entertainments, held an auction for the first ticket. A fan of Indian-origin shelled out a whopping ₹1 lakh for it. Take a look. (Also Read: After Balakrishna's fans get in trouble for beheading goat, he urges them not to kill animals ahead of Akhanda 2 release) A fan of Balakrishna's from Germany explained why he spent such money on a ticket for Akhanda 2.

Balakrishna fan splurges ₹ 1 lakh on Akhanda 2 ticket

The distributors, Taraka Rama Entertainments, posted a video on social media explaining that they had held an auction for fans to purchase the first ticket in five regions. They also claimed to have bought the rights for the film at a price unprecedented for a Telugu cinema in Germany. One fan from Frankfurt, Rajasekhar Parnapalli, bought a ticket for a whopping ₹1 lakh.

Explaining his love for Balakrishna, the fan said, “No matter which country I am in, I’m a Balayya fan anywhere in the world. I feel like I’m experiencing the flavours of my village and Seema Andhra here. In Anandapuram, I celebrated Balakrishna’s film releases by putting up cutouts and banners. I feel like I am not missing out on anything here, too, now. As a Nandamuri family man, I feel proud to have bought this ticket.”

About Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is a sequel to Boyapati and Balakrishna’s 2021 hit film Akhanda. The fantasy action drama is produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena under 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment. In the film, Balakrishna plays twins, an aghora named Akhanda and a do-gooder named Murali Krishna, who are separated at birth. The film also stars Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty and Harshaali Malhotra in key roles.

Talking about how Akhanda breathed life into the film industry during a lull due to Covid-19, Balakrishna said at the film’s pre-release event, “I am here today because of my father (the late NTR). Today, cinema has become a necessity, and it is the industry’s responsibility to deliver quality content. When the industry was going through a tough phase due to COVID, Akhanda gave a sigh of relief by drawing audiences in huge numbers.” Akhanda had collected ₹117 crore worldwide; it remains to be seen if the sequel will beat it.