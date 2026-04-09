Allu Arjun sets up dream slate post Raaka: Collabs with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Prashanth Neel, Trivikram | Exclusive

On his birthday, this Wednesday, Allu Arjun surprised fans with a never-before-seen look in the title announcement of his upcoming film, Raaka, directed by Atlee. The pan-India film is his first since the all-time blockbuster Pushpa films, and naturally, there is a lot of buzz around it. But Arjun is looking ahead, too. After that, he has a project with Lokesh Kanagaraj lined up. Now, HT has learnt the superstar is in talks with at least two big filmmakers while other projects are also being developed. According to sources, after Raaka, Arjun wants to build a lineup that will help him leave a legacy.

After Raaka, potential projects with south’s biggest filmmakers

Allu Arjun may just have a dream line-up after the release of his next, Raaka.

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Officially, Allu Arjun is set to appear in Raaka, followed by an untitled film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. These two projects will keep him busy till 2027. Now, an industry source tells us that “projects with Geetha Arts, Basil Joseph, and a prestigious venture with Trivikram Srinivas are also in development”. The Trivikram film will see Arjun reunite with the filmmaker for the first time since their 2020 blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The action comedy had earned ₹260 crore worldwide, and remains Arjun's biggest hit outside the Pushpa franchise.

Discussions with Vanga and Neel underway

And while these projects are in the early stage, discussions are also underway for potential collaborations with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prashanth Neel, two of the most sought-after filmmakers down south. Vanga delivered Ranbir Kapoor’s biggest hit, Animal, which earned ₹915 crore worldwide. He is currently making Spirit with Prabhas. On the other hand, Prashanth Neel is fresh from the back-to-back success of KGF films and Salaar. The three films collectively earned over ₹2000 crore. He is currently working on his untitled project with Jr NTR.

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{{^usCountry}} “This is the kind of line-up most actors in the industry can only dream of, a roster few could ever imagine for themselves. For a star with a record-shattering benchmark with Pushpa, Allu Arjun may find himself competing only with his own legacy,” says the source. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is the kind of line-up most actors in the industry can only dream of, a roster few could ever imagine for themselves. For a star with a record-shattering benchmark with Pushpa, Allu Arjun may find himself competing only with his own legacy,” says the source. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} About Allu Arjun's Raaka {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Allu Arjun's Raaka {{/usCountry}}

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Billed as a grand fantasy-action entertainer, Raaka marks the maiden collaboration between the Pushpa star and Atlee. It is backed by production banner Sun Pictures. The title announcement was made on Arjun's 44th birthday, and the makers also released the first look poster of the actor from the film. The poster presents Arjun in a striking, menacing avatar—bald head, kohl-lined eyes staring intently at the camera, a thick, dark beard, and prominent animal claws framing his face.

The film also stars Deepika Padukone in the lead. No release date has been announced, but the film is expected to hit the screens in the summer of 2027.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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