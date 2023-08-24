Allu Arjun gets emotional as he becomes first Telegu actor to win National Award with Pushpa

Actor Allu Arjun created history as he won the National Award for Best Actor for his blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. On Thursday, the 69th National Film Awards were announced. Soon after Allu was announced as the winner of the Best Actor Award, a video of him celebrating the moment with team Pushpa surfaced online. Also read:

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun celebrates after winning Best Actor Awards at 69th National Film Awards.

The video had emotionally charged Allu Arjun sharing a long and warm hug with director Sukumar. The rest of the film team was seen cheering and celebrating for the actor. Media and photographers were also called as the film team watched the announcement together.

Pushpa: The Rise

Pushpa: The Rise, is the first movie in the franchise, directed by Sukumar. Released on December 17, 2021, the film starred Allu Arjun as Pushparaj aka Pushpa, a truck driver, who smuggles red sandalwood for a living. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, Srivalli while Fahadh Faasil was introduced as the main antagonist.

Celebrating the milestone, the official Twitter handle of Pushpa shared, “After ruling the box office, it is PUSHPA RAJ'S RULE at the #NationalAwards Icon Star @alluarjun BECOMES THE FIRST ACTOR FROM TFI to win the BEST ACTOR at the National Awards #AlluArjun Wins the Best Actor at the 69th National Awards for #Pushpa.”

Allu Arjun reacts to Jr NTR's wish

Meanwhile, Jr NTR tweeted for Allu Arjun, “Congratulations @alluarjun bava. You deserve all the success and awards you get for #Pushpa.” Replying to him, the actor commented, “Thank you so much for your genuine wishes bava. Touched. Humbled.”

Chiranjeevi Konidela tweets

Chiranjeevi Konidela also wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Heartiest Congratulations to All The Award Winners of 69th National Film Awards 2021 !!! Also Proud Moment for Telugu Cinema. Heartiest Congratulations to especially my dearest Bunny @AlluArjun for the coveted National Best Actor Award !!!!! Absolutely Proud of you!!! 6 National Awards for #RRR @mmkeeravaani garu #PremRakshith @kaalabhairava7 #SrinivasMohan #KingSoloman @DVVEntertainment #DVVDanaiah And most of all the Visionary SS Rajamouli @ssr for Leading the Way!!!! 2 National Awards for #Pushpa @alluarjun @ThisIsDSP 1 National Award for #Kondapolam @boselyricist & Regional Best Film for #Uppena #BuchhibabuSana @VaishnavTejoffi #Kritishetty @MythriMovieMakers Best Film Critic #Purushottamacharyulu And Each and Every Award Winner.” Allu Arjun will be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

