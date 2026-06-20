Allu Arjun greets sick fan through Make-A-Wish Foundation, laughs as she flawlessly delivers his Pushpa 2 line. Watch

Actor Allu Arjun recently granted a young, sick fan’s wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Greeting her on a video call, he even guided her through his famous Pushpa dialogue and asked what she wanted to do when she grew up. (Also Read: Allu Arjun summoned by Hyderabad court in Pushpa 2 Sandhya Theatre stampede case; actor's legal team reacts)

Allu Arjun greets fan through Make-A-Wish

Allu Arjun has been summoned by a Hyderabad court in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

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Arjun’s team and the foundation made a joint post on Instagram with the caption: “Spreading Smiles Beyond Cinema (red heart emoji) Icon Star @alluarjunonline interacted with Shraddha through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, creating a joyful and unforgettable moment for the young girl. (hug emoji) A gesture that reflects his genuine warmth and compassion.”

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{{^usCountry}} Arjun greets his young fan, Shraddha, in the video. When she says she wants to tell his famous Pushpa dialogue, he guides her through saying, “Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe kya? Flower nahi, fire hain mai (Did you think I was a flower because I’m named Pushpa? I’m not a flower, I’m fire).” She even adds, “Jhukega nahi saala (I won’t bow down),” making him laugh and tell her she’s ‘damn cute’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arjun greets his young fan, Shraddha, in the video. When she says she wants to tell his famous Pushpa dialogue, he guides her through saying, “Pushpa naam sunke flower samjhe kya? Flower nahi, fire hain mai (Did you think I was a flower because I’m named Pushpa? I’m not a flower, I’m fire).” She even adds, “Jhukega nahi saala (I won’t bow down),” making him laugh and tell her she’s ‘damn cute’. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The actor also asks her to come to Hyderabad to meet him in person when she’s healthy. When she tells him she wants to be a doctor, he says ‘amazing’. The video ends with both the fan and the actor wearing wide smiles. Court issues a summons to Allu Arjun in stampede case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also asks her to come to Hyderabad to meet him in person when she’s healthy. When she tells him she wants to be a doctor, he says ‘amazing’. The video ends with both the fan and the actor wearing wide smiles. Court issues a summons to Allu Arjun in stampede case {{/usCountry}}

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Arjun’s legal team confirmed to ANI that he has been asked to appear in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case by the Nampally court. “Nampally Court has issued a summons to actor Allu Arjun to appear in person before the court on Monday for a hearing. We will give more details later about the matter,” they said. The actor has been asked to appear in court on June 22, and further details are awaited.

Summonses have been issued to the 23 accused in the case, with the actor listed by the police as accused no. 11 (A11). After a stampede in 2024 left a woman dead and her 8-year-old child hospitalised in a critical condition, Arjun was arrested by the police and released a day later on interim bail. The actor had visited Sandhya Theatre during a screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule, where the crowd surged forward to meet him, causing the stampede. Allu Aravind has offered financial support to the family.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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