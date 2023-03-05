Allu Arjun grooves to Pushpa song O Antava as he joins DJ Martin Garrix on stage at Hyderabad show, crowd goes wild

Allu Arjun joined DJ Martin Garrix on stage during his Hyderabad show, and the two grooved to the song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from the Telugu actor's film Pushpa: The Rise. Now, a video of Allu Arjun grooving to the upbeat tunes of the song at the Hyderabad event is being widely shared online. Arjun, who played Pushpa Raj in the 2021 film, attended DJ Martin Garrix's show on Saturday, and even joined him on stage as the two grooved to Oo Antava. The song featured Arjun along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Also read: After Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun to join hands with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for new film

Allu Arjun and DJ Martin Garrix are seen dancing on a table on stage in the video. Allu Arjun jumped on top of the table and grooved to Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava with his hands up in the air. The crowd went wild seeing the actor vibing to his song from Pushpa: The Rise. Fans also shared videos of Allu Arjun's stylish entry on stage. He wore an all-black outfit with a matching cap that had 'icon' written on it.

The videos from DJ Martin Garrix's concert in Hyderabad were also shared by the musician as well as Allu Arjun, who took to Instagram Stories to give a glimpse of the crowd. The actor also took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos with DJ Martin Garrix from the Hyderabad event. In his caption, Allu Arjun wrote his famous punch dialogue from Pushpa. His caption read, "What a fun night. Oo Antava with @martingarrix. Hyderabad Thaggedele."

Allu Arjun is busy filming the second movie in the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rule. Arjun recently completed filming a schedule of Pushpa 2 in Vishakhapatnam, where the makers filmed the introduction song. Pushpa 2 went on the floors last November with a look test. The film’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek had then taken to instagram to share a picture from the sets.

Pushpa: The Rule will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the main antagonist towards the end of the first part. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Srivalli.

