Allu Arjun hints at doing a ‘movie together soon’ with ‘lovely lady’ Kriti Sanon, she reacts

Allu Arjun has shared a post and hinted about starring in a film alongside Kriti Sanon. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor also lauded Waheeda Rehman and Alia Bhatt after their National Award win. He also shared a few pictures with the three actors. (Also Read | Allu Arjun, wife Sneha Reddy off to Delhi to attend National Awards ceremony. Watch)

Allu Arjun shares pics with Waheeda, Alia, Kriti

Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun posed together for a selfie.

In the first photo, Allu Arjun posed with Waheeda Rehman as they smiled for the camera. In the next picture, he was joined by Alia and Kriti Sanon. The last picture showed Kriti and Allu Arjun doing his signature move from his film Pushpa. All of them wore white and beige ethnic outfits for the event.

Allu Arjun praises Waheeda, Alia

The actor captioned the post, "It was a lifetime experience to witness Shri Waheeda Rehman ji win the Dadasaheb Phalke award. More than 6 decades of career in films. Truly inspiring. It was an absolute pleasure to see dear @aliaabhatt win this award. Iconic performance for an iconic film."

Actor talks about Kriti

He also added, "Truly deserving and many more …. It was a pleasure having the company of dear @kritisanon. A well-deserved award for a league jumper performance. What a lovely lady … wishing her more in this journey… and hopefully a movie together soon." Reacting to the post, Kriti commented, "Dear Pushpa (and Bunny). The feeling is mutual!! Our conversations made it even more special.. here’s to manifesting a lot more in life (red heart emoji). Lots of love always."

Allu Arjun won Best Actor Award

Allu Arjun was honoured with the Best Actor Award at the 69th National Film Awards on Tuesday. He received the award for his role in Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1. This is Allu Arjun's first National Award. He expressed his gratitude and posted several pictures from the award ceremony. The actor wrote, "Memorable Day with my most favourite people #nationalawards #nationalawards2023"

He took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Honoured to receive the National Award. I want to thank the jury, the ministry, the Government of India, for this recognition. This award is not only a personal milestone, but belongs to all people who have supported and cherished our cinema. Thank you, @aryasukku garu. You are the reason behind my achievement."

About the actor

Allu played the titular gangster in Pushpa: The Rise. He will now reprise the role in the sequel Pushpa: The Rule. The film is set to released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Trivikram, the film promises to be a massive entertainer.

