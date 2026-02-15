Allu Arjun is the ‘coolest and kindest’, Shiva Hariharan defends him against 42 dos and don'ts claim: ‘Total myth’

He added, "He’s one of the coolest & kindest actors I’ve worked with. He was really kind and understood we were hesitant to ask for a photo with him, So he himself asked if we needed a pic, waited after shoot, & even sent managers to make sure we got the shots! As every other Malayali Big fan since of him since Happy – fandom doubled now!”

Taking to Instagram, Shiva shared a pic with Allu Arjun from the recent advertisement shoot they did for a cold drink brand. Arjun and Shiva stood beside each other and smiled. In another picture, Arjun was seen with other actors on the set of the shoot. In the caption, Shiva wrote, “Been getting a lot of fan msgs about those 42 rules rumors – total myth!"

Reports about Allu Arjun 's purported list of 42 rules have been all over the internet and social media for the last few days. After the actor's team issued a clarification and initiated legal action against a brand strategist for making the 42-rules claim, many co-stars came out in defence of the actor. Now Malayalam actor Shiva Hariharan has commented on the matter and quashed the claims as nothing but a ‘total myth’. (Also read: Allu Arjun's Pushpa co-star defends him against 42 dos and don'ts claim: ‘He eats with spot boys’ )

What did the brand strategist say about Allu Arjun? Brand strategist Kaveri Baruah made shocking claims against Arjun and his team on the Sweekriti Talks podcast. “My another interesting encounter was with Allu Arjun, the mega star of Hyderabad. South stars comes with entourage. Before meeting him, we had a note which had 42 dos and don’ts. And they have manager ka manager ka manager. They are very strict, like ‘don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake your hands’,” she said.

After numerous people on the internet slammed Arjun for his supposed 42 rules, his team released a statement on his behalf. “Certain recent comments made about Mr. Allu Arjun are completely baseless and untrue. He has always conducted himself with the utmost dignity and honour. We take these false allegations seriously. Our legal team is initiating defamation proceedings against those responsible. We request everyone to refrain from spreading unverified information (sic),” read the statement.

Allu Arjun will be seen next in a pan-India film directed by Atlee, often referred to as AA22xA6. The film stars Deepika Padukone alongside him. He is also confirmed to star in a film helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.