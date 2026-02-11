Allu Arjun's Pushpa co-star defends him against 42 dos and don'ts claim: ‘He eats with spot boys’
Allu Arjun and his alleged list of 42 rules have been all anybody can talk about for the last two days, but his Pushpa 2 co-star has a different story to tell.
Actor Allu Arjun and his alleged list of 42 rules have been all anybody can talk about for the last two days, but his Pushpa 2 co-star has a different story to tell. Rajsekhar Aningi, who played Subba Reddy in Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule, released a video defending the actor, stating that he’s the kind of person who respects everyone on set. (Also Read: Podcaster calls Allu Arjun ‘sheer loser’ alleging ‘harassment’ to take down video; shares derogatory comments from fans)
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 co-star defends him
Rajsekhar released a video on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with the caption, “Condemning the fake propaganda against #AlluArjun garu! Having acted alongside him in #pushpa I can vouch for his character. He is a true gentleman on set. These "rules" rumors are purely for cheap publicity. Don't believe them! We stand with the Icon Star!”
In the video, he says, “I condemn talking like this without proof about a National Award winner due to an identity crisis. I worked with him on Pushpa 1 and 2 closely for 4 years. It is not at all the right thing to speak like this about that person. I will give you a small example. During break times, production boys pass around snacks in basins. Artists like me have assistants, spot boys, who bring the snacks to us separately. But he’s the kind to not think twice about eating from the basin with the spot boys.”
Rajsekhar also said he’s sceptical about the statement, adding, “So, it’s hard to believe a person like that will keep others away and have a list of 42 dos and don’ts, like you can’t meet his eye or give a handshake. Do not make baseless comments to make a name for yourself. He’s the kind to wish every artist and technician as soon as he comes on set. If he misses wishes someone, he says, sorry, I couldn’t wish you. He has that dignity and grace. More than a hero, he’s a down-to-earth artist.”
The alleged list of 42 dos and don’ts by Allu Arjun
Brand strategist Kaveri Baruah claimed on the Sweekriti Talks podcast that Arjun’s team handed her a list of 42 rules before she met him. “South stars comes with entourage. Before meeting him, we had a note which had 42 dos and don’ts. And they have manager ka manager ka manager. They are very strict, like ‘don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake your hands’,” she claimed.
After immense backlash over the clip going viral, Arjun’s team released a statement calling the claims baseless and stating that they had initiated legal action against the strategist. The podcast video has since been deleted from YouTube and Instagram, with the podcaster alleging ‘harassment’ from Arjun's team to do so.
