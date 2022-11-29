Allu Arjun leaves for Russia ahead of Pushpa promotions; Russian trailer out. Watch here

Actor Allu Arjun has left for Russia to take part in the promotions of Pushpa: The Rise ahead of the film’s release in the country on December 8th. A clip of Arjun from the airport has surfaced on social media as he gets ready for the flight. Ahead of the grand release, the film's team unveiled the Russian version trailer on Tuesday. Also read:

At the airport, Allu Arjun wore a white sweatshirt with black pants. He had his face covered while being surrounded by his security personnel.

As per the Pushpa team, special premieres of the film are planned on December 1 and 3 in Moscow and St Petersburg, respectively. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa features Arjun in the role of a lorry driver who smuggles red sandalwood. Pushpa, despite opening to mixed response from the audiences and critics alike, has managed to mint big numbers at the domestic box window.

Originally shot in Telugu, Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages.

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 shoot is expected to commence from December last week. The project went on the shooting floors last month with a look test. The film’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek took to Instagram recently and shared a picture from the sets. He captioned the post as the beginning of the adventure.

Pushpa: The Rule, the second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Recently, Allu Arjun gave fans an exciting update about Pushpa 2. Arjun went on to introduce the new catchphrase for the second part. At an event, he said, “I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was ‘Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 1, it’ll be ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 2. Definitely, I’m hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I’m excited, I hope that excitement touches you too.”

