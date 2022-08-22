Allu Arjun matches steps with Kpop group TRI.BE in new song Memu Aagamu, fans say ‘didn’t expect this today’. Watch

Actor Allu Arjun is giving his fans one surprise after the next. A day after the announcement that his much-anticipated film Pushpa The Rule was going on floors, the actor appeared in a music ad, alongside popular K-pop group TRI.BE. The video left fans pleasantly surprised as most of them had no idea the actor had collaborated with the group. (Also read: Allu Arjun meets New York City's Mayor)

In association with Coca Cola and Coke Studio India, Allu Arjun performed in the new music video Memu Aagamu, featuring TRI.BE girls. Sang by Armaan Malik primarily, the video featured Allu Arjun in a rugged look as he showed off his smooth dance moves. It also highlights TRI.BE taking the centre stage alongside Allu Arjun with their soothing vocals.

Sharing the video, Allu Arjun wrote in the caption, “So happy to finally bring #MemuAagamuto you! Loved every moment of being part of this one.” The response to the video proves the growing fondness of Kpop in India. Responding to it, a fan wrote, “Allu sir's moves + Armaan's fire vocals + Tribe girls adding sparks to the overall MV = WE WON'T STOP HERE!!!” “Damn didn't expect to see this today. I hope that this will give the girls some popularity in India. All the love to allu arjun and armaan malik for this collab,” added another one.

Talking about the song, Armaan shared on YouTube, “A collab like no other! Super excited that Memu Aagamu is finally out there in the world! Hope you all enjoy our song, lots of love!” TRI.BE is among the newest Kpop groups in South Korea, which debuted last year under TR Entertainment and Universal Music Group. Their group members are Songsun, Kelly, Jinha, Hyunbin, Jia, Soeun and Mire.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the ball also got rolling on Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule. The makers of the film held a pooja ceremony to mark the occasion. A sequel to last year's hit Pushpa: The Rise, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faazil It’s slated to release this year in December.

