Allu Arjun meets New York City's Mayor, teaches him Pushpa's famous Thaggedhe Le gesture. See pics

Actor Allu Arjun on Sunday took part in the India Day parade along with his wife Allu Sneha Reddy in New York. As part of the parade as the Grand Marshall, Arjun was joined by the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams. Arjun took to Twitter to share pictures from the parade, and he was seen doing the ‘Thaggedhe Le’ gesture from his movie Pushpa with the Mayor. Also Read: Fans dance to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava at India-WI T20I, internet amazed at 'sustained craze' for song. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It was a pleasure meeting the Mayor of New York City. Very Sportive Gentleman. Thank You for the Honours Mr. Eric Adams . Thaggedhe Le (sic),” Arjun tweeted along with the pictures. In one of the pictures, Arjun can be seen doing the ‘Thaggedhe Le’ gesture with the New York City mayor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arjun was seen playing a lorry driver cum sandalwood smuggler in his last film, Pushpa. The film grossed over Rs. 300 crore worldwide. The film minted over Rs. 100 crore from its dubbed Hindi version alone. Rashmika was seen playing a character called Srivalli.

Originally shot in Telugu, Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages. Upon his return from New York, Arjun will commence work on the next part of Pushpa.

Meanwhile, the makers of Pushpa have confirmed that the second part will be released in cinemas next year. Titled, Pushpa: The Rule, the second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pushpa also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a special number Oo Antava. The song was one of the biggest chartbusters of the year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON