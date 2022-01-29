Allu Arjun reacts as Anupam Kher calls Pushpa actor ‘rockstar’, says wants to work with him. See posts

Actor Allu Arjun has reacted to actor Anupam Kher's tweet praising his film Pushpa The Rise and his desire of wanting to work with him in the future. Taking to Twitter, Anupam shared a poster of Pushpa featuring Allu Arjun and wrote, "Watched #Pushpa! Blockbuster of a film in real sense. Larger than life, high on adrenaline and full paisa vasool (value for money). And dear @alluarjun, you are a #Rockstar!! Loved every nuance and attitude of yours. Hope to work with you soon. A big congratulations to the whole team! Jai Ho!"

Allu Arjun replied, "Anupam ji… it’s a pleasure to receive a heartfelt compliment from you. Humbled. So glad you felt all that. Hope to work with you too. Thank you for all the love (black heart emoji)."

Recently, actors Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor had also praised the film. On Instagram Stories, Arjun had shared a still of Allu Arjun from Pushpa and penned a note. “Pushpa is not a film. It’s an experience, a juggernaut of attitude intensity and coolness put together in one smooth poetic motion picture…@alluarjunonline for me was always Arya all these years and as a fan to see him go from Arya to Pushpa was just amazing… Pushpa isn’t a flower it’s fire…the fire of his eyes burning on the screen," he wrote.

Reacting to it, Allu Arjun reshared the post on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Thank you so much for such heartfelt words. Elated that you felt the fire. Thank you for all the love. Humbled (fire emoji)."

Sharing a poster, Janhvi had written, “The coolest man in the world.” She had added a ‘mind blown’ sticker. Allu Arjun replied by tagging Janhvi in his Instagram Stories. “Thank you so much. Thank you for all love,” he wrote.

An action entertainer directed by Sukumar, Pushpa The Rise also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film released in theatres on December 17 last year.

The film's Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions premiered on Amazon Prime Video in January. The film's sequel, Pushpa: The Rule is scheduled to begin production this year.

