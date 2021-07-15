Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha to make acting debut with Samantha Akkineni's Shakuntalam
telugu cinema

Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha to make acting debut with Samantha Akkineni's Shakuntalam

Allu Arjun took to social media to announce that his daughter Allu Arha will star in Samantha Akkineni's Shakuntalam.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Shakuntalam will star Samantha Akkineni in the lead role.

Actor Allu Arjun on Thursday took to Twitter to announce that his daughter Allu Arha is all set for her acting debut with upcoming Telugu magnum opus, Shakuntalam, which stars Samantha Akkineni in the lead. In a post, Arjun announced that Arha will be the fourth-generation actor from their family.

Arjun wrote: “A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_guna garu for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut (sic).”

Arjun added that he’s glad his daughter is making her debut in a Samantha’s movie.

“I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shakuntalam (sic).”

Tipped to be a high budget film, the project is being directed by Gunasekhar, who is best known for his epic period drama Rudhramadevi with Anushka Shetty.

Also read: Sharat Saxena says all ‘good roles written for old people go to Amitabh Bachchan’, people like him get ‘scrapings’

Last year, at the launch of the movie, Samantha said that this will be her dream project and dream role. She’s also teaming up with Gunasekhar for the first time. The shoot of the project commenced on Wednesday in Hyderabad.

Samantha Akkineni shared a photo and wrote, "Work progress #Shaakuntalam. (sic)". She also shared a photo of a huge Lion statue, hinting at the grand scale of the film.

