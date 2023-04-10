Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to feature Samantha's Oo Antava? Music composer Devi Sri Prasad promises 'a lot of surprises'

Recently, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rule was in news as the maker shared a video offering a glimpse of the actor's fierce look in the eagerly-awaited film. In a new interview, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as DSP, was asked about the music of the upcoming film. He said fans can expect 'a lot of surprises' as he teased them about the music in Pushpa 2. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu says family told her not to do item song Oo Antava right after separation from Naga Chaitanya

Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Pushpa song Oo Antava.

2021's Pushpa: The Rise, which was originally shot in Telugu and later dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, had songs such as Oo Antava, Srivalli and Saami Saami, which had become chartbusters. Now, Devi Sri Prasad has spoken about the high expectations surrounding the music of the sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, which is expected to be released in December 2023.

Revealing that he has already ‘composed a few songs’ for the film, Devi Sri Prasad told News18, “Everyone is waiting for Pushpa 2 – the film and its music. I’m truly thankful for all the love that everyone has showered on us. The subject has come out fantastically. The way Sukumar (director) sir has scripted the story is amazing. We’re working very hard and passionately for this film like we always do.”

Further answering a question on if the sequel will see a new rendition of Oo Antava featuring Allu Arjun and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, DSP said, “We aren’t looking at any reprise of Oo Antava in Pushpa 2, but it’s too early to say anything right now. We’re working on a lot of surprises. I hope everyone gives more and more love to the film and its album and make them memorable."

On April 7, the makers of Pushpa 2 had dropped a new poster in which Allu Arjun was dressed as a woman. The poster saw him wearing a saree with heavy jewellery and makeup with a pistol in one hand. Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 features Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles. The film has music composed by Devi Sri Prasad, cinematography by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and editing by Karthika Srinivas and Ruben.

