Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy deck up as they attend wedding in South Africa. See pics

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy are making the most of their time in South Africa. The couple is in the country for the wedding of their friends. On Saturday Arjun and Sneha attended a beautiful wedding ceremony with a breathtaking water view in the background. They also posed with the bride and groom at the daytime function Also read: Allu Arjun, wife Sneha clicked at airport as they head to South Africa for a wedding. Watch video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sneha took to Instagram Stories to reshare a bunch of pictures from their South Africa trip that were shared by other wedding guests. A fan page also shared the photos of Arjun and Sneha from the trip. For the wedding ceremony, Sneha was decked up in a green and pink lehenga set worn with statement jewellery. Arjun was seen in a pink and white outfit with brown sunglasses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans showered love on the latest pictures of the couple shared on a fan page. One wrote, “Best couple.” A fan also wished Allu Arjun the best for his upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule, and wrote, “Nice couple, best of luck for Pushpa 2.” A fan praised Sneha, and wrote, “You are the most beautiful super star wife in the world…” One person also called her ’natural beauty’. A fan also called Arjun ‘family man’. Others left comments like ‘beautiful’ and ‘cute’.

Earlier, Allu Arjun, with his family, was seen at an airport ahead of their South Africa trip. In the video shared on a fan page, Arjun appeared to be checking in his luggage at the baggage counter. His wife and kids were seen around him. Reportedly, Arjun will immediately join the Pushpa 2 shoot, when he returns from South Africa. The project went on the floors recently with a look test. The film’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the sets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pushpa: The Rule will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Originally shot in Telugu, Pushpa: The Rise (2021) was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10