Allu Arjun turns on Pushpa mode, spoofs south cinema in new video; fan says ‘don't forget your roots'

In a new advertisement, Telugu star Allu Arjun is seen flexing his action skills and spoofing South cinema, while channelling his character from his latest release Pushpa: The Rise.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the advert, posted by food delivery giant Zomato on Twitter, Allu Arjun can be seen battling a number of goons in a mall. As he punches one of the baddies, he begins to fall in slow motion. While falling, the goon addresses Allu Arjun as Bunny and asks him in Telugu to drop him faster. Allu Arjun takes a dig at the high-octane action sequences usually seen in south Indian films and replies, "It's south cinema. This is how we do it."

At this, the goon replies that he is craving for Gongura Mutton and the restaurants would close by the time he hits the floor in slow motion. Allu Arjun then flashes his phone and says in Telugu, "Gongura Mutton or anything else, Zomato is there for you".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the end, he paraphrases a famous line from Pushpa and says, "Manasu korithe, thaggedele (when your heart desires, don't just settle), while doing the signature Pushpa hand gesture.

While many fans appreciated the ad, there were some others who took offence to the Telugu actor seemingly making fun of the slow-motion element seen in action sequences of south cinema. "Don't forget your roots, Mr Allu Arjun," tweeted one fan in response to the video while another added: “It's insulting the south cinema.” Some even showed their anger towards Zomato - one netizen commented: “I am uninstalling the app in my phone right away. Degrading south cinema in your recent ad.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: David Warner becomes Allu Arjun from Pushpa through deep fake, fans want him in sequel

Allu Arjun was last seen on screen in Pushpa: The Rise, which co-starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahaad Faasil. The film earned over ₹335 crore at the box office, becoming the most successful Indian film of 2021. The Hindi-dubbed version of the film alone grossed over ₹100 crore, becoming only the fifth South film to cross that mark.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.