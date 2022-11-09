Allu Arjun, wife Sneha clicked at airport as they head to South Africa for a wedding. Watch video

Actor Allu Arjun, his wife Sneha Reddy and their kids were snapped at the airport on Tuesday night. The family was on its way to South Africa to attend a wedding, as per reports. Pictures and a video clip of Arjun with his family from the airport have surfaced on social media. Upon his return from the trip, the actor will commence shooting for Pushpa: The Rise. Also read: Allu Arjun introduces Pushpa The Rule catchphrase at event

In the video clip, Arjun appeared to be checking in his luggage at the baggage counter. His wife and kids are seen around him. Reportedly, Arjun will return from the trip in a week and will immediately join the Pushpa 2 shoot.

The project went on the floors last week with a look test. The film’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the sets. He captioned the post as the beginning of the adventure.

Pushpa: The Rule, the second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

The project was officially launched in August with a pooja ceremony. Sukumar will return to direct the second part as well.

Originally shot in Telugu, Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages.

In Pushpa 1, Allu Arjun played a lorry driver cum sandalwood smuggler. The film grossed over ₹300 crore worldwide. The film minted over ₹100 crore from its dubbed Hindi version alone.

A couple of days ago, Arjun introduced the catchphrase from the next part of Pushpa. Speaking at an event, he said: “I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was ‘Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 1, it’ll be ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 2. Definitely, I’m hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I’m excited, I hope that excitement touches you too.”

