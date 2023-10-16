Allu Arjun, wife Sneha Reddy off to Delhi to attend National Awards ceremony. Watch

Allu Arjun became the first Telugu actor to win the National Award for Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise. The ceremony is supposed to take place in the capital on Tuesday. On Monday, Allu Arjun along with his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, was spotted arriving at the Hyderabad airport. (Also read: Naseeruddin Shah says he couldn't watch RRR, Pushpa because of hypermasculinity: ‘Watched PS, Mani Ratnam has no agenda’)

Allu headed for National awards ceremony

Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy are headed to Delhi to attend the 69th National Film Awards ceremony.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Allu Arjun is set to attend the prestigious National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi tomorrow, October 17. On Monday, paparazzi spotted the star and his wife Allu Sneha Reddy at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Allu was seen in a black tee and black trousers. Meanwhile, Sneha opted for a white cropped top and oversized blue jeans. Both of them held hands and entered the airport together.

Allu's National Award win

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides Allu Arjun's big win, the film also won the award for best music direction (songs) for Devi Sri Prasad. The 41 year-old star took to Instagram to share a photo with his team celebrating the movie's wins. He wrote, "A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable . & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled (folded hands emoticon)."

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise, is the first movie in the franchise. Released on December 17, 2021, the film starred Allu Arjun as Pushparaj aka Pushpa, a truck driver, who smuggles red sandalwood for a living. Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead, Srivalli while Fahadh Faasil was introduced as the main antagonist.

More details

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Besides Allu, many celebrities like filmmaker SS Rajamouli, composer MM Keeravaani, singer SS Karthikeya, among others have also arrived in New Delhi to grace the event tomorrow. Their film RRR also won National awards in categories such as Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, Background Score, Best Stunt Choreographer, Best Choreography, and Best Special Effects.

Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON