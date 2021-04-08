Allu Sirish on being compared to brother Allu Arjun: The key is to find a niche

There is one shadow which Allu Sirish can’t escape, and that is of his brother, Allu Arjun. But the Telugu actor doesn’t mind the conflicting game of comparison, and says the key to evade it lies in creating a separate, unique set of audience.

“The comparison does happen. But I have figured that eventually it will stop when you find your own formula, or niche,” Sirish tells us.

For him, having a brother in showbiz turned out to be a double-edged sword.

“If I start imitating him or do the same kind of things he does, then the people will say ke ‘arrey there is nothing original’. If you do something different, then they will be like ‘but his brother does it like this, or where is the trademark’. This conflict will always be there,” admits the actor, who recently featured in his first Hindi project, a music video, Vilayati Sharaab.

The actor, who made his acting debut in 2013 with the film Gouravam, has found a way out, but that would take some time.

“The key is to find our niche, and then eventually our own audience. It is going to take more time to build your own audience, but that’s the only way forward, something which is unique to me, and then try to accelerate it,” says the actor, who has featured in projects such as Kotha Janta (2014), Srirastu Subhamastu (2016), 1971: Beyond Borders (2017), Okka Kshanam (2017), and ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi (2019).

According to Sirish, coming from a filmy family turned out to be a crash course, training him to deal with failure and criticism.

Looking back at his childhood years, the 33-year-old shares, “I had quite a normal childhood while growing up in Chennai. Then I also studied in Hyderabad and Mumbai for some years. I enjoyed quite a normal college days and all of that. So, I have seen both lives. I have seen the life of living in the public eye, and also anonymity and a normal lifestyle with simple friends and all of that”.

However, Sirish asserts that having a family related to show business helped him “prepare for a lot of things”.

“Things like, how you can take a flop, how you receive criticism, how you make your career moves. I got a better understanding about it coming from a film family,” the actor signs off.