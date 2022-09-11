Amala Paul says Telugu films have actresses for just love scenes, songs: 'I couldn't connect much with that industry'

Amala Paul has been active in films for over a decade. In this time, the actor has worked in dozens of films across the Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu industries. However, her stint in Telugu films has been shorter and briefer. Between 2011 and 2015, she worked in four Telugu films before leaving the industry for good. In a new interview, the actor opened up about why it was so. Also read: Chiranjeevi on Acharya flopping: Audience rejects bad content, I’m a victim too

Amala made her debut in films at the age of 17 with the Malayalam film Neelathamara. It was with the Tamil film Mynaa in 2010 that she first tasted success. The following year, she made her Telugu debut with Bejawda opposite Naga Chaitanya. She worked in three more Telugu films--Naayak, Iddarammayilatho, and Janda Pai Kapiraju--working with box office draws like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Nani respectively. However, she then turned her back on the industry.

In a new interview with ETimes, Amala revealed why it was so. She said, “When I went to the Telugu industry, I realised that there was the family concept. There the industry is very much dominated by these families and their fans. And the kind of films that they were making at that point of time was very different. There would always be two actresses and we'd be there for the love scenes, songs and everything was very glamorous. They were very commercial films and I couldn't connect much with that industry at that point of time so I did very few films there.” Amala eventually worked in one more Telugu film, when she played a small role in the 2021 anthology film Pitta Kathalu.

The actor also spoke about how she did not face the same struggles in the Tamil industry, despite being an ‘outsider’. She said, “Luckily with me, when I made my acting debut with a Tamil film, I came at the time when filmmakers were exploring newcomers. I had my set of struggles, a year went by in meetings and auditions. But from the next year I started getting offers. But then I did two films which never got released. And then my third film, Mynaa, went onto to become a blockbuster of sorts. That made me a star overnight. So, then I started getting a lot of offers, because I had done a very meaty role. I was accepted as a performer and I went on to work with all the A-listers soon enough.”

Amala took a break from acting in 2019 when she was at the peak of her career, to return almost two years later with Kutty Story, a Tamil anthology film. She was last seen in the Tamil thriller Cadaver, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar last month and opened to mixed reviews.

