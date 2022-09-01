Chiranjeevi says 'audience will reject bad content, I’m a victim too’ as he speaks on Acharya's failure

Actor Chiranjeevi opened up about the failure of his last film Acharya at the pre-release event of the Telugu movie, First Day First Show. At the event, Chiranjeevi spoke about how bad content gets rejected by audiences and quoted the example of his own film Acharya. He added that the ongoing debate about audiences not coming to theatres due to the OTT platforms should be put to rest, courtesy of the success of the recently released Telugu films Bimbisara and Karthikeya 2. (Also Read | God Father teaser: Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan join forces for an epic showdown)

Chiranjeevi presided over the event as its chief guest. The film, directed by Vamsidhar Goud and Lakshminarayana Puttamchetty, stars Srikanth Reddy, Sanchita Basu, Vennela Kishore and Tanikella Bharani among others. Speaking at the event, Chiranjeevi said small films shouldn’t fear audiences not showing up in theatres.

"After the pandemic, there’s this constant worry that people coming to theatres has come down. But this doesn’t mean they don’t want to come to theatres altogether. If the content is good, they will! Bimbisara, Sita Ramam and Kartikeya 2 are the best examples. If we don’t concentrate on the script and good content, the audience will reject the films. The philosophy of cinema has changed. The bad films get rejected on the second day of their release. I am one of the victims of this trend (referring to Acharya’s failure)," Chiranjeevi said.

Acharya was about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. This was the first time Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan featured together in full-length roles.

Chiranjeevi had played a cameo in Ram Charan’s Telugu film Bruce Lee: The Fighter, a few years ago. The film, which has music by Mani Sharma, also starred Pooja Hegde, Jisshu Sengupta and Sonu Sood in key roles.

Currently, Chiranjeevi awaits the release of the upcoming film Godfather, a Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. The film also stars Salman Khan in a cameo appearance.

