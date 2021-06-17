Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Anniyan turns 16: Did you know it was first Indian film dubbed in French? Interesting facts about the movie
telugu cinema

Anniyan turns 16: Did you know it was first Indian film dubbed in French? Interesting facts about the movie

S Shankar's Anniyan completes 16 years of release on Thursday. On its anniversary, we bring you some unknown facts about the movie.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 05:12 PM IST
S Shankar's Anniyan celebrates 16 years of its release on Thursday.

Chiyaan Vikram starrer Anniyan completed 16 years on Thursday. Directed by S Shankar, Anniyan focuses on punishing baddies as described in Garuda Puranam.

The 2005 film also starred Sadha, Prakash Raj, and Vivek in the lead roles. It portrays the story of a young man, Ramanujam, who suffers from multiple personality disorder. He works as a furious vigilante at night, and a meek lawyer by day.

Interestingly, the 2005 film is once again in headlines as filmmaker S Shankar has announced a Bollywood remake of the film, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Ranveer Singh playing the iconic role.

On the occasion, here are some interesting facts about the psychological thriller:

Dubbed in the French language

Anniyan became the first Indian movie to be dubbed into the French language.

Vikram appears in 18 different getups

Including those that he sported in the song sequences, Vikram appeared in the film in 18 different get-ups.

The film was shot across eight different locations

The film was shot in Amsterdam, Malaysia, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Villupuram, and Chennai.

The movie was inspired by Sidney Sheldon's novel

The main inspiration for the movie was Sidney Sheldon's famous novel Tell Me Your Dreams.

The film was shot using 120 cameras

An action sequence in the film was shot using 120 cameras to create a 'bullet-time effect'. In the action scene, a dozen stunt persons fell from a balcony and got injured.

The film bagged many prestigious awards

By the end of its theatrical run, the film grossed nearly 60 crore in its lifetime. The film also bagged many honours and prestigious awards including, eight Filmfare Awards, National Award, Asianet Award, and Tamil Nadu State Award.

Also read:

The CBFC personally congratulated director Shankar

It out of custom for the censor board makes personal remarks on movies. Anniyan, however, was appreciated by the officers from the Central Board of Film Certification (Censor Board) for making a bold movie that spoke to society.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vikram s. shankar

Related Stories

tamil cinema

Shankar responds to Anniyan producer’s allegations: 'Script, story belong to me'

PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 10:15 PM IST
bollywood

Ranveer Singh teams up with Shankar for Anniyan's Hindi remake

UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 11:48 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP