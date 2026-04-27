Anurag Kashyap, Jonita Gandhi, Hansika, Pony send love to Mehreen Pirzada on wedding to Arsh Aulakh: ‘Wadhaiya kudiye’

Actor Mehreen Pirzada married Arsh Aulakh on Sunday in the presence of her loved ones. As the actor posted pastel-hued, intimate pictures on Instagram to announce her wedding, fans and celebrities alike poured in their wishes. Anurag Kashyap, Jonita Gandhi, Pony Prakash Raj, and Hansika Motwani were some among many who sent the couple love.

Mehreen Pirzada marries Arsh Aulakh

Arsh Aulakh and Mehreen Pirzada married in an Anand Karaj ceremony on Sunday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mehreen and Arsh married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Chail, Himachal Pradesh, on April 26. The bride and groom wore pink to the wedding, and Mehreen posted the pictures in a joint post with Arsh, writing, “26.04.26 (infinity, red heart and evil eye emojis) #ArshDiMehr.” The pictures show candid moments from their wedding, as well as others in which Arsh can’t seem to stop doting on Mehreen, sweetly kissing her forehead and cheek.

Wishes pour in for the newly married couple

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Singer Akasa Singh, who recently sang Jab Talak from Cocktail 2, posted a video of Mehreen and Arsh on her Instagram stories, writing, “She's MARRIED @mehreenpirzadaa. @iamarshaulakh welcome to the family, crazy how you felt like family even before it was official. I CAN FINALLY TELL THE WORLD MY GIRL FOUND THE PERFECT PARTNER (and I'm willing to let her go only because I love Arsh jeej that much).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singer Akasa Singh, who recently sang Jab Talak from Cocktail 2, posted a video of Mehreen and Arsh on her Instagram stories, writing, “She's MARRIED @mehreenpirzadaa. @iamarshaulakh welcome to the family, crazy how you felt like family even before it was official. I CAN FINALLY TELL THE WORLD MY GIRL FOUND THE PERFECT PARTNER (and I'm willing to let her go only because I love Arsh jeej that much).” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Akasa Singh's post for Arsh Aulakh and Mehreen Pirzada.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rukshar Dhillon commented on Mehreen’s post, “Congratulations! So so happy for you both. Wishing you guys all the love and happiness. Rab mehr kare (May God bestow blessings),” while Anurag Kashyap wrote, “Mubarak.” Prakash Raj’s wife, choreographer Pony, commented, “Wadhaaaiyaaaaa kudiyeee lakh lakh wadhaiyaaaa, jyondi reh (Congratulations girl, may you prosper).” Srinidhi Shetty wrote, “Congratulationssss babe, love n only loveee.” Jonita Gandhi wrote, "HOW STUNNING UFF."

Numerous others, including Hansika, Kajal Aggarwal, Payal Rajput, Sonal Chauhan, Ridhima Pandit, Nidhhi Agerwal, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and others, left congratulatory messages and showered the newlyweds with love.

About Mehreen Pirzada

For the unversed, in 2021, Mehreen got engaged to Haryana politician Bhavya Bishnoi after dating him for a year. Four months later, the actor announced that they had broken off their engagement, writing, “Bhavya Bishnoi and I have decided to break off our engagement and not go ahead with the wedding. It's a decision that has been taken amicably and in the best interest. With respect in my heart, I would like to say that from now on I have no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members or friends.” She added that she looks forward to continuing to act.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mehreen, who debuted in Tollywood with the 2016 Nani-starrer Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, debuted in Bollywood in 2017 with the Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Phillauri. She was last seen in the 2025 Tamil film Indra and is now shooting for Nee Sigoovaregu in Kannada.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON