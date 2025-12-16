Mehreen Pirzada shuts down rumours and reports of her marriage; says this about false information

Actor Mehreen Pirzada took to social media on Tuesday after rumours surfaced that she has been secretly married to an individual named Chiranjiv Makwana since 2024. The actor slammed reports and those updating information on her Wikipedia page for the claim, stating that she has been facing such rumours for two years now. Mehreen Pirzada made it clear that she was not married amid rumours that she is.

Mehreen Pirzada says she’s speaking up after 2 years of harassment

On her Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), Mehreen penned a long note about the rumours. She claimed that she stayed quiet in the face of ‘constant harassment’ for two years, but has chosen to speak up now.

“Nowadays, it’s bizarre how misinformation can spread without any repercussions for it. And journalism has definitely taken a hit when it comes to stupid paid articles,” she wrote, adding, “I’ve stayed shut about this for 2 years, but because of constant harassment, I choose to speak up today.”

Shuts down rumours of a marriage

Mehreen claimed that an article claimed that she was getting married to some ‘XYZ person’ whom she has never interacted with. The actor added, “…clearly a low life who’s hacked into my Wikipedia and tried to get his 2 mins of fame. So here I am setting the record straight. I’m not married to anyone. But trust me when I do decide to, I promise you the whole world will know!”

She tagged some handles, asking them to ‘get your s**t together’ and calling out a journalist for reporting on the same. “@Wikipedia needs to STOP letting random people edit my page. I am the most accurate source of information about my own life,” wrote Mehreen at the end of her note.

Mehreen’s previous engagement

In 2021, Mehreen was engaged to politician Bhavya Bishnoi from Haryana after dating him for a year. However, the engagement was called off after four months for undisclosed reasons. Her Wikipedia page, as of the time of writing, claimed that she became engaged to an individual named Chiranjiv Makwana in 2023 and they married in Hyderabad in 2024.

Mehreen was last seen in the Tamil film Indra this year, along with Vasanth Ravi. Before that, she starred in the JioHotstar web series Sultan of Delhi in 2023. She was last seen in Telugu in the 2022 film F3: Fun and Frustration and the 2023 film Spark Life.