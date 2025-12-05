Mehreen Pirzada slams IndiGo Airlines for ‘misleading customers’ over flight delays: ‘Go to hell, this is negligence’

Actor Mehreen Pirzada took to her social media on Friday to call out IndiGo Airlines for ‘misleading customers’ over constant flight delays. The airline had been reportedly facing issues due to DGCA's crew duty rules, and actors Naresh and Lauren Gottlieb had also spoken out against it in the last few days. (Also Read: Mahesh Babu's stepbrother, actor Naresh affected by IndiGo Airlines glitch; says it was ‘safer’ to fly in 90s) Mehreen Pirzada slammed IndiGo Airlines for not updating the flight delays on their app.

Mehreen Pirzada lashes out at IndiGo over flight delays

Mehreen took to her X (formerly Twitter) and called out IndiGo for showing flights are on time on their app despite the delays. She wrote, “Go to hell @IndiGo6E! This is absolutely unacceptable. Passengers have been stuck at airports for days while your app keeps showing flights as “on time” until the moment you cancel them at the time of boarding. This isn’t a glitch — it’s negligence.”

She also added that with the DGCA rules, they should’ve fixed their schedules, writing, “With new DGCA rules in place, you should’ve fixed your schedules instead of misleading customers. The chaos you’ve created is outrageous. Own up, explain what’s happening, and compensate the people you’ve stranded.”

The official account for IndiGo responded, “Ms Pirzada, thank you for speaking with us. As discussed, your flight is operating on time as of now, and we will update you regarding any schedule changes if any. We regret the inconvenience caused. ~Team IndiGo.”

The fallout from IndiGo flight delays

Following numerous flight delays, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed IndiGo to take measures to resolve the disruption to flight schedules, according to ANI. One order stated that customers can track delays on the IndiGo app and, in the event of cancellation, would receive a full refund. Passengers stranded will be accommodated in hotels. Senior citizens will get lounge access, and passengers will be provided with refreshments.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted IndiGo Airlines a one-time temporary exemption from specific crew duty regulations to help stabilise flight operations and reduce passenger disruptions.