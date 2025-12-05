‘Do not fly IndiGo’: Lauren Gottlieb slams airlines after being stranded as her flight to Dubai gets cancelled

Huge crowds of IndiGo customers were seen across airports in India over three days as multiple flights got delayed and many more were cancelled. The airline has so far issued apology twice, expressing regret over the ongoing delays and cancellations. Dancer and actor Lauren Gottlieb, who was scheduled to take her flight to Dubai on Friday, told the paparazzi outside Mumbai airport that her flight had been cancelled too. She also expressed her frustration at the stressful situation and urged not to take the IndiGo airlines now. Lauren Gottlieb told paparazzi that it felt like an 'apocalypse' inside the Mumbai airport.

What Lauren said

Lauren was seen with her luggage coming out of the airport, as she told the paparazzi: “This is public service announcement. Do not take IndiGo. Everything you are seeing online, is so… what's happening. It looks like the apocalypse inside. All the flighs to Dubai, where I am going- cancelled! Everything cancelled. There are hundreds of people in there. It looks like some disaster has happened and I feel trauma right now. Do not fly IndiGo, especially now, maybe not ever. But especially now. Just don't do it!”

IndiGo flyers across the country had similar experiences, with flights simply scrapped as they turned up to check in.

About the IndiGo Airlines glitch

More than 1,000 IndiGo flights have been cancelled over the past four days. The cancellations have hit major hubs including Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, where hundreds of departures and arrivals have been scrapped in rapid succession.

The airline apologised for the crippling disruption and warned travellers to brace for further cancellations through Friday, saying it had initiated “calibrated adjustments” to stabilise operations over the next 48 hours.

An IndiGo spokesperson issued a statement on behalf of the airline regarding the disruptions until 6:10 pm and said, "We acknowledge that IndiGo’s operations have been significantly disrupted across the network for the past two days, and we sincerely apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused."