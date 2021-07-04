Mehreen Pirzada calls off engagement with Bhavya Bishnoi, says she has ‘no further association’ with him

Actor Mehreen Pirzada has called off her engagement with politician Bhavya Bishnoi. She announced the news on her social media accounts and said that the split was amicable. She added, however, that she has ‘no further association’ with him or any of his friends and family members.

Mehreen Pirzada and Bhavya Bishnoi’s break-up comes less than four months after their engagement in March. Her statement read, “Bhavya Bishnoi and I have decided to break off our engagement and not go ahead with the wedding. It's a decision that has been taken amicably and in the best interest. With respect in my heart I would like to say that from now on I have no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members or friends.”

“This is the only statement I will be making regarding this and I hope that everyone respects my privacy as this is a very private matter. Meanwhile I will continue to work and am looking forward to giving my best in my future projects and performances,” it added.





Mehreen and Bhavya got engaged in Jaipur in March. She had shared the news along with a picture from the ceremony and captioned it, “All that you are is all that I’ll ever need.” Her brother, actor Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, had shared several pictures along with the hashtag #MehrBhavKhaGayi.

Also read | RGV defends Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao against trolls: ‘Divorce should be celebrated more than marriage’

Mehreen, who started her career as a model, appears predominantly in Tamil and Telugu films. She made her acting debut in 2016 with the Telugu film Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, and has since starred in films such as Nenjil Thunivirundhal, NOTA, F2: Fun and Frustration, Chanakya and Pattas.

In 2017, Mehreen made her Bollywood debut with Phillauri, which also starred Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma. However, she has not been seen in any Hindi film since then.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON