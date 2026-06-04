AR Rahman was sceptical of how well Ram Charan could play Peddi in some scenes: ‘Even that whole kissing scene…’

Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi premiered on June 3 and is releasing in theatres on June 4. The sports drama, which shows Ram in the titular role, received high praise from music composer AR Rahman. Not only did he compare Buchi to Shankar, but he also claimed that he was sceptical about Ram’s performance till he blew him away.

AR Rahman says he wondered how Ram Charan would play Peddi

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor play the leads in Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi.(AFP)

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Rahman shot a promotional video with Buchi ahead of Peddi’s release, where he spoke about the film and its music. He got candid about how he was sceptical about Ram’s performance in some scenes in Peddi. Stating that he won him over, he said, “The way Ram Charan transformed into this character. To make a fictional character look so real in soul and spirit…that was stunning for me.”

He also revealed that he was sceptical but won over, even by a kissing scene. “Some of the scenes were like, how’s he gonna do it. How’s he gonna feel it? But he did it very naturally. Even that whole kissing scene. I felt like he really lived it, in every frame you see he worked so much,” said Rahman.

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{{^usCountry}} What is Peddi all about? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What is Peddi all about? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rahman also spoke about the story of Peddi that shows Ram’s titular character take on three sports – cricket, kushti (wrestling) and sprinting. The music composer spoke of the film’s core concept and said, “The rise of human spirit. The potential is defined by your brain. If you think you can lift 10 kg, that’s all you’ll be able to do. If you think, I can lift 100 kg….” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahman also spoke about the story of Peddi that shows Ram’s titular character take on three sports – cricket, kushti (wrestling) and sprinting. The music composer spoke of the film’s core concept and said, “The rise of human spirit. The potential is defined by your brain. If you think you can lift 10 kg, that’s all you’ll be able to do. If you think, I can lift 100 kg….” {{/usCountry}}

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He stated that he believes sports and music both require this belief. “Human achievement in sports or music, we define it. If you set limitations…you see a character like Peddi. Like a polymath of sports, he plays cricket, kushti and more. It’s possible for a human mind to achieve when there’s no walls in your mind,” said the composer.

Compares Buchi to Shankar

Buchi asked Rahman what he thought about Peddi, and the music composer compared him to filmmaker Shankar in the 90s. “Actually, I saw parallels between (you and) Shankar garu. Shankar garu, for Gentleman, there’s a theme and intention for the hero, but the film is also commercial. This is different because it’s about sports,” he said.

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“But, in the 90s, Shankar also made Indian apart from Gentleman. I see a different Shankar in this one as it explores sports…having to do all this for something noble. Even with the smallest thing for humanity, for his village, so I drew parallels with how I felt when I watched Indian or Gentleman at that time or Mudhalvan,” he added, explaining further.

Peddi is written and directed by Buchi, his second film after the 2021 hit Uppena. The film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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