Peddi advance booking: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor film trails behind Game Changer; grosses close to ₹20 crore worldwide

Peddi is Ram’s next film after the 2025 debacle, Shankar’s Game Changer . That film, starring Kiara Advani in the lead role, had also registered a gross of ₹26.8 crore in India alone during advance bookings. Game Changer registered a day 1 opening of ₹51 crore net and ₹61.09 crore gross in India. Bringing in ₹19 crore from overseas, the film had grossed ₹80.09 crore on its opening day.

Peddi advance booking: Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, will premiere on June 3 and release in theatres on June 4. Even as full-fledged bookings in Telangana were rolled out at the last minute on Wednesday, the film has grossed $1.2 million in pre-sales in the US. However, at the time of writing, the film is trailing behind Ram’s previous film, Shankar’s Game Changer.

According to Sacnilk, Peddi, in contrast, has collected ₹8.55 crore gross in advance booking in India so far. The film’s US distributor, Prathyangira Cinemas, revealed that it has collected $1.2 million in North America from pre-sales for its premiere. This means that Peddi has already grossed around ₹19 crore in worldwide collections. Taking into account collections from other overseas regions, the film has yet to cross Game Changer’s collection.

The issue with Peddi bookings Peddi received permission from the Andhra Pradesh government to hike ticket prices at multiplexes and single screens for a week from June 4, and to hold premieres on June 3 at ₹600. As bookings for single screens opened, many still awaited for multiplexes to open. A similar permission came from the Telangana government at the last minute, with the film's bookings opening only on Wednesday.

Despite that, at the time of writing, bookings for Peddi at PVR Inox theatres have not yet been listed, as details are still being ironed out. The same goes for some single screens in some regions, as the exhibitors and producers have yet to reach an agreement. Peddi is made on a massive budget and has a breakeven target of ₹450-500 crore, as per sources.

While RRR’s whopping ₹133 crore net in India and ₹222 crore worldwide opening collection seems out of reach currently, it remains to be seen if the film surpasses Game Changer. Ram's RRR co-star Jr NTR's last Telugu film Devara showed an advance booking of ₹38.84 crore gross in India and ₹142 crore worldwide collection on its opening day.

Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is a sports drama that also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.