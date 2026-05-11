Bharath Kanth dies in road accident at 31, Ashu Reddy mourns her best friend: ‘My person is with Shivaya now’

Ashu posted an Instagram Reel of goofy pictures she and Bharath have taken through the years. Posting them, she wrote, “This is a personal loss to me.. my best friend, my emergency contact, my family, my person is with Shivaya now.. (crying and heart emojis) I never thought I would post something that will never reach you..”

Telugu actor Bharath Kanth died in a road accident in Hyderabad on May 10 at the age of 31. Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant and actor Ashu Reddy called him her best friend and expressed shock at his passing. She also posted her memories of him through the years, writing that he is irreplaceable in her life.

She also wrote how she will remember him by, adding, “until i SEE YOU AGAIN, your smile and face will always be remembered.. you are alive to me BHARATH KANTH- my bestfriend, you are irreplaceable to me!! With a heavy and broken heart, Goodbye Bharath (crying and folded hands emojis) @bharath_kanth.”

On her Instagram Stories, Ashu even posted the first selfie she took with Bharath, writing, “MAY 10th, 2026. I lost my best friend, my family!! Bharath, I WILL MISS YOU EVERYDAY. you are alive to me..#ourfirstselfietogether.”

The former Bigg Boss Telugu contestant also re-posted a note that read: “Life can flip in a second. One phone call, one diagnosis, one unexpected moment and everything changes. Nothing is guaranteed. Not time. Not health. Not the people you love. So love louder. Appreciate deeper. Because what feels normal today could be something you pray for tomorrow.”