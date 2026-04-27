Ashu Reddy calls allegations in ₹9.35 crore case for pretext of marriage ‘false’; threatens legal action

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant and Tollywood actor Ashu Reddy finds herself in legal trouble after a UK-based software engineer’s father lodged a complaint against her for cheating them to the tune of ₹9.35 crore. The Central Crime Station (CCS) booked a case against her and filed an FIR. Ashu, however, has called these allegations false. Ashu Reddy allegedly promised marriage to an NRI but backed out; he claims he has spent over ₹9 crore on her.

The FIR against Ashu Reddy explained The FIR accessed by Telugu Scribe states that Yenumula Satyanarayana Murthy, father of the Hyderabad-origin UK-based software engineer YV Dharmendra, had filed a complaint accusing Ashu (also known as Venkata Aswini Reddy Koyya) of cheating his son out of ₹9.35 crore on the pretext of marriage. Satyanarayana is seeking police action against Ashu, her father, Venkata Krishna Koyya, her sister, Venkata Divya Reddy Koyya, and her mother, Koyya Yashoda Reddy.

The complaint states that Dharmendra met Ashu in 2018 through mutual friends and that, allegedly, within two months of their meeting, she told him she loved him and promised to marry him. It is being alleged that Ashu ‘repeatedly’ assured Dharmendra that she would marry him despite his ongoing divorce, and that he brought cars, gold, and property in her name. In 2020, when he asked her to arrange a meeting between families, she allegedly broke it off without a‘proper reason’. Dharmendra asked her to pay back whatever he had spent on her.

As per the complaint, actor Hema acted as a mediator to settle the issue, and Ashu agreed to return ₹70 lakh to Dharmendra. However, she allegedly tore up the blank cheques she initially gave as assurance. Later in 2020, Satyanarayana accused Divya and Yashoda of assuring Dharmendra again that Ashu would marry him. He is accusing Ashu and her family of ‘extorting’ money, properties, gold, and vehicles from his son between 2020 and 2025, claiming they ‘honey trapped’ Dharmendra.

The complaint alleges that Ashu threatened to file ‘false cases’ on Dharmendra in December 2025 and that they later found out she was allegedly in a relationship with an individual named Nammi Siva Jayant. A case (Crime 78 of 2026) has been registered based on the complaint, and the FIR against Ashu was reportedly filed on April 20. Alleged records of Dharmendra's bank transfers to the actor since 2018 have also been released since.