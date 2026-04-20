Atlee shares good news of embracing fatherhood again, welcomes baby girl with Priya

Just a day after his Raaka leading lady Deepika Padukone announced her second pregnancy, filmmaker Atlee had a celebration of his own to share. The director took to social media to reveal that he and his wife, producer-actor Priya Atlee, have welcomed their second child – a baby girl.

Atlee, Priya welcome baby girl

Atlee and Priya tied the knot in 2014 after years of dating.

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On Monday, Atlee and Priya shared the joyful update with fans through a joint post on Instagram. Atlee and his wife Priya welcomed their first son Meer in January 2023.

Sharing the note, Atlee captioned the post, “Feeling blessed.” The couple also dropped an adorable poster featuring a sketch of their son Meer, capturing his excitement about stepping into the role of a big brother.

The poster read, “Yay! I’ve got a baby sister… Big brother Meer. We, Priya and Atlee are blessed with a baby girl. April 20th, 2026.”

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{{^usCountry}} The announcement quickly drew warm wishes from fans and industry colleagues. They took to the comment section to share their excitement. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Congratulations”, with Ananya Panday writing, “Biggest congratulations.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The announcement quickly drew warm wishes from fans and industry colleagues. They took to the comment section to share their excitement. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “Congratulations”, with Ananya Panday writing, “Biggest congratulations.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Actor Kajal Aggarwal also commented, “Yayyy big congratulations… lots of love to the little baby girl, parents, grandparents and most of all Meer”. Huma Qureshi shared, “Congratulations”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Kajal Aggarwal also commented, “Yayyy big congratulations… lots of love to the little baby girl, parents, grandparents and most of all Meer”. Huma Qureshi shared, “Congratulations”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Back in January, Atlee and Priya announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the happy news through an Instagram post that beautifully captured their growing family, including their son Meer and beloved pets. The caption read, “Our home is about to get even cosier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings, love and prayers. With love Atlee, Priya, Meer, Becky, Yuki, Chocki, Coffee and Goofy.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Back in January, Atlee and Priya announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple shared the happy news through an Instagram post that beautifully captured their growing family, including their son Meer and beloved pets. The caption read, “Our home is about to get even cosier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings, love and prayers. With love Atlee, Priya, Meer, Becky, Yuki, Chocki, Coffee and Goofy.” {{/usCountry}}

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Atlee and Priya first revealed their pregnancy journey in December 2022, eight years after their wedding, and welcomed baby Meer on 31 January 2023. The couple tied the knot in 2014 after years of dating.

What’s next for Atlee

On the work front, Atlee is currently busy with his next directorial, Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead. On Allu Arjun’s 44th birthday, the makers unveiled his first look from the film – an intense close-up that showcased the actor in a striking bald avatar, with a rugged and fierce expression.

Meanwhile, Deepika and husband Ranveer Singh shared a joint Instagram post on Sunday to inform fans they are all set to embrace parenthood once again. It was later revealed that she plans to continue filming the project through her pregnancy.

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One industry insider stated, “During her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone is shooting intense action sequences for Raaka… She will continue to shoot for the film throughout her pregnancy.” Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. The film is expected to hit screens in 2027.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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