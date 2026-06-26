Baahubali 3 on the cards? Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty's hint sends fans into a frenzy

When SS Rajamouli's Baahubali released, it didn't just rewrite box office history but changed the face of Indian cinema too. The franchise raised the bar for storytelling, action and visual spectacle, turning Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty into pan-India stars while leaving fans asking one question for years: Will there ever be a Baahubali 3? Now, the wait may finally be over.

Last year, the two Baahubali films were packaged as one and re-released as Baahubali: The Epic.

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The trio has dropped hints that a third chapter of the blockbuster saga could be on the cards, sending fans into a frenzy.

Baahubali 3 in the pipeline

Speculation surrounding Baahubali 3 has gained fresh momentum after a clip from the documentary Baahubali: The Torchbearer went viral on social media. In the video, Prabhas, Rana and Anushka appear to tease the possibility of another instalment in Rajamouli's blockbuster franchise, leaving fans convinced that a third chapter may finally be in the works.

In the now-viral clip, Rana can be heard saying, “I don’t know if I should say this publicly, but since Rajamouli and Shobu garu aren’t here, I will just say what’s on my mind. The world may not be ready yet, but there will be Baahubali...” before trailing off. Moments later, Prabhas flashes three fingers with a smile, prompting laughter from everyone on the couch, including Anushka. Adding to the buzz, the clip concludes with the words, “And the legacy continues!”

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{{^usCountry}} The exchange has sent fans into overdrive, with many interpreting it as a subtle tease for Baahubali 3. Many social media users have treated it as a confirmation that Part 3 is on the way. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The exchange has sent fans into overdrive, with many interpreting it as a subtle tease for Baahubali 3. Many social media users have treated it as a confirmation that Part 3 is on the way. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The all-time greatest Indian movie’s third instalment Baahubali 3 is now official,” one social media user wrote, with another mentioning, “Goosebumps stuff followed by #Baahubali3 announcement from the Baahubali himself.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The all-time greatest Indian movie’s third instalment Baahubali 3 is now official,” one social media user wrote, with another mentioning, “Goosebumps stuff followed by #Baahubali3 announcement from the Baahubali himself.” {{/usCountry}}

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One wrote, “Baahubali 3 is officially happening! The wait is finally coming to an end. S.S. Rajamouli, along with Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty, has confirmed that the official announcement for Baahubali 3 is on the way.”

“Now, with Baahubali 3, expectations are bigger than ever. If Rajamouli delivers another masterpiece, this film has every chance of becoming the biggest Indian movie of all time and creating a brand-new box office benchmark. This is not just a sequel - it’s a cinematic event that millions of fans have been waiting for. The king is ready to return,” read one comment.

For now, however, there is no official word on when Rajamouli might take the project forward, what direction the story could take, whether it will be developed as a feature film, series or another format, or when fans can expect a formal announcement.

About Baahubali franchise

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The Baahubali franchise began in 2015 with Baahubali: The Beginning. The epic fantasy film featured Prabhas in a dual role alongside Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar. The film received both national and international acclaim for its visual effects, performances and Rajamouli’s direction, and went on to become the highest-grossing Telugu film at the time.

Its sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion, turned out to be an even bigger phenomenon and remains one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, with a worldwide box office collection of around ₹1,788 crore.

Last year, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus films were released as one film, Baahubali: The Epic. Baahubali: The Epic will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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