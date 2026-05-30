Balakrishna's daughter Tejeswini shows off moves to Alia Bhatt song; fans compare her to her cousin Jr NTR. Watch

Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son, Mokshagna Teja, might want to follow in his father’s footsteps, but his daughters, Nara Brahmani and Tejeswini, have mostly been away from the limelight. Which is why fans were shocked when Tejeswini uploaded a video of her dancing her heart out to a Bollywood number. Fans couldn’t help but compare her to her cousin, Jr NTR.

Tejeswini shows off moves to Alia Bhatt song

Tejeswini is Nandamuri Balakrishna's daughter and Jr NTR's cousin.

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“Once in a while, dance your heart out! (dancing girl emoji),” wrote Tejeswini, posting a video of her and another dancer showing off their moves to Let’s Nacho from Kapoor & Sons. Starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan, the song was a massive hit when it was released. Dressed in a blue sweatshirt and tights, Tejeswni dances her heart out to the song, which was soon re-shared by fans on social media. Some even wondered why she never made her silver-screen debut.

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{{^usCountry}} “Where did you hide this talent till now akka! Just wow,” commented one pleasantly surprised fan, while another wrote, “Balayya daughter Jr NTR sister.. Nandamuri bidda natana Natyam ante aa mtram untadhii. (A Nandamuri child dancing and acting so well isn’t surprising).” A surprised fan even wrote, “So much hidden talent madam superb spectacular.” One even wrote, “Just imagine if it is balaya sir and you Tejeswini …. Fans will go mental crazy for ever.” Soon, many on X (formerly Twitter) even began making videos of Tejeswini and Jr NTR, comparing how well they danced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Where did you hide this talent till now akka! Just wow,” commented one pleasantly surprised fan, while another wrote, “Balayya daughter Jr NTR sister.. Nandamuri bidda natana Natyam ante aa mtram untadhii. (A Nandamuri child dancing and acting so well isn’t surprising).” A surprised fan even wrote, “So much hidden talent madam superb spectacular.” One even wrote, “Just imagine if it is balaya sir and you Tejeswini …. Fans will go mental crazy for ever.” Soon, many on X (formerly Twitter) even began making videos of Tejeswini and Jr NTR, comparing how well they danced. {{/usCountry}}

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Balakrishna’s younger daughter, Tejeswini, has been married to industrialist and politician Mathukumilli Bharat since 2013. They have a son together. She has presented her father’s 2025 film, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, and will produce her brother Mokshagna's debut film, Simbaa.

Balakrishna last starred in Akhanda 2 and Daaku Maharaaj in 2025. Daaku Maharaaj collected ₹126.11 crore worldwide, while Akhanda 2 made ₹123.80 crore. He is now shooting for the yet-to-be-titled NBK 111, directed by Gopichand Malineni. Nayanthara and Kajal Aggarwal are his co-stars in it.

Jr NTR last starred in the 2022 film RRR and the 2024 film Devara: Part 1. In 2025, he made his Bollywood debut in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, which also starred Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. RRR is the most successful film of his career, having collected ₹1230 crore worldwide. Devara also did well despite lukewarm reviews, collecting ₹428 crore. War 2 was a disappointment, making only ₹364.25 crore worldwide. He will soon star in Pashanth Neel’s Dragon, which will be released in 2027.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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