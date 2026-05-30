Balakrishna's daughter Tejeswini shows off moves to Alia Bhatt song; fans compare her to her cousin Jr NTR. Watch
A video of Tejeswini dancing to an Alia Bhatt song went viral on social media, and fans couldn't help but compare her to her cousin, Jr NTR.
Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna’s son, Mokshagna Teja, might want to follow in his father’s footsteps, but his daughters, Nara Brahmani and Tejeswini, have mostly been away from the limelight. Which is why fans were shocked when Tejeswini uploaded a video of her dancing her heart out to a Bollywood number. Fans couldn’t help but compare her to her cousin, Jr NTR.
Tejeswini shows off moves to Alia Bhatt song
“Once in a while, dance your heart out! (dancing girl emoji),” wrote Tejeswini, posting a video of her and another dancer showing off their moves to Let’s Nacho from Kapoor & Sons. Starring Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan, the song was a massive hit when it was released. Dressed in a blue sweatshirt and tights, Tejeswni dances her heart out to the song, which was soon re-shared by fans on social media. Some even wondered why she never made her silver-screen debut.
“Where did you hide this talent till now akka! Just wow,” commented one pleasantly surprised fan, while another wrote, “Balayya daughter Jr NTR sister.. Nandamuri bidda natana Natyam ante aa mtram untadhii. (A Nandamuri child dancing and acting so well isn’t surprising).” A surprised fan even wrote, “So much hidden talent madam superb spectacular.” One even wrote, “Just imagine if it is balaya sir and you Tejeswini …. Fans will go mental crazy for ever.” Soon, many on X (formerly Twitter) even began making videos of Tejeswini and Jr NTR, comparing how well they danced.{{/usCountry}}
“Where did you hide this talent till now akka! Just wow,” commented one pleasantly surprised fan, while another wrote, “Balayya daughter Jr NTR sister.. Nandamuri bidda natana Natyam ante aa mtram untadhii. (A Nandamuri child dancing and acting so well isn’t surprising).” A surprised fan even wrote, “So much hidden talent madam superb spectacular.” One even wrote, “Just imagine if it is balaya sir and you Tejeswini …. Fans will go mental crazy for ever.” Soon, many on X (formerly Twitter) even began making videos of Tejeswini and Jr NTR, comparing how well they danced.{{/usCountry}}
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Balakrishna’s younger daughter, Tejeswini, has been married to industrialist and politician Mathukumilli Bharat since 2013. They have a son together. She has presented her father’s 2025 film, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, and will produce her brother Mokshagna's debut film, Simbaa.
Balakrishna last starred in Akhanda 2 and Daaku Maharaaj in 2025. Daaku Maharaaj collected ₹126.11 crore worldwide, while Akhanda 2 made ₹123.80 crore. He is now shooting for the yet-to-be-titled NBK 111, directed by Gopichand Malineni. Nayanthara and Kajal Aggarwal are his co-stars in it.
Jr NTR last starred in the 2022 film RRR and the 2024 film Devara: Part 1. In 2025, he made his Bollywood debut in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, which also starred Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani. RRR is the most successful film of his career, having collected ₹1230 crore worldwide. Devara also did well despite lukewarm reviews, collecting ₹428 crore. War 2 was a disappointment, making only ₹364.25 crore worldwide. He will soon star in Pashanth Neel’s Dragon, which will be released in 2027.
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