Balakrishna health update: Hospital says actor sustained injury in left knee; airlifted to Hyderabad from Rajahmundry

Nandamuri Balakrishna, 66, sustained an injury while shooting for his upcoming film, NBK 111, with Gopichand Malineni. The film’s team later released a statement that he sustained what seemed to be a muscle tear while shooting for an action sequence. The hospital released a health bulletin on Wednesday to give an update on his health.

Nandamuri Balakrishna stable and under observation

Nandamuri Balakrishna will undergo surgery soon for a muscle tear during shoot.

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In a bulletin dated July 22, AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, explained what happened to Balakrishna: “Shri. Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu sustained an injury to his left knee while participating in a film shoot in Rajahmundry. He was provided initial medical treatment at a local hospital and was subsequently airlifted to AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, for specialized evaluation and further management.”

They further explained his injury, writing, “Preliminary evaluation showed a localized collection of blood and inflammation in the tissues around the left knee indicating a possible muscle tear in the region. He is currently undergoing extensive clinical and diagnostic investigations under the supervision of a team of orthopedic surgeons.”

Given Balakrishna’s medical history, the bulletin states that a multidisciplinary team comprising specialists from relevant departments is also reviewing his overall health and fitness to determine the safest and most appropriate course of treatment. “Shri. Balakrishna's overall condition is stable, and he remains under close medical observation. The definitive treatment plan will be finalized after completion of the ongoing evaluation. Further updates will be communicated subsequently,” said the hospital.

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Balakrishna sustains muscle tear on NBK 111 set

{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, the team of NBK 111 announced that Balakrishna was injured on set and shifted to a hospital. They wrote in a statement, “During the filming of an intense action sequence for #NBK111 in Kakinada, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu sustained a minor muscle tear. As advised by the medical team, he will undergo a minor surgical procedure to ensure a swift and complete recovery.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, the team of NBK 111 announced that Balakrishna was injured on set and shifted to a hospital. They wrote in a statement, “During the filming of an intense action sequence for #NBK111 in Kakinada, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu sustained a minor muscle tear. As advised by the medical team, he will undergo a minor surgical procedure to ensure a swift and complete recovery.” {{/usCountry}}

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The team further added: “His unwavering dedication, discipline and passion for cinema continue to inspire everyone on the sets of #NBK111. The procedure is routine and there is absolutely no cause for concern. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to the sets very soon.”

Jr NTR, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Nara Rohith and others wished Balakrishna a speedy recovery. NBK 111 stars Nayanthara too in a lead role, though reports claim that she has been replaced by Kajal Aggarwal. An official announcement on the same and the film’s release date is awaited.