Actor-filmmaker Bandla Ganesh’s daughter, Janani Bandla, married Surya Teja Chilukuri on August 16 in a star-studded wedding in Hyderabad. Numerous Tollywood stars, including Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan’s wife, Anna Konidela, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh, and others, attended the ceremony.

Bandla Ganesh breaks down at daughter’s wedding

Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi attended Bandla Ganesh's daughter's wedding.

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Ganesh looked happy as Janani married Surya in a traditional Telugu ceremony, greeting guests and ensuring everyone was comfortable. However, when it came time to send her off, he broke down in tears. The actor-filmmaker walked the newlywed couple to the car after the wedding. He stood by the car, held his daughter’s hand to his chest and refused to let go in an emotional moment after her appaginthalu (handing over). He also seemed to break down at some points during the wedding ceremony, and Janani held back her tears, too.

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Tollywood celebrities attend Janani Bandla’s wedding

{{^usCountry}} Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy attended Janani’s wedding to Surya. Several Tollywood celebrities also attended the ceremony to bless the couple. Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Anil Ravipudi, Sriman, Smitha, Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anna Konidela, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Allu Aravind, Trivikram Srinivas, Brahmanandam, Sunil, Sivaji, Gopichand, Teja Sajja, and several others were spotted looking happy for the couple. Pawan Kalyan, who’s close to Ganesh, was missing from the ceremony due to his shoulder surgery in July. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy attended Janani’s wedding to Surya. Several Tollywood celebrities also attended the ceremony to bless the couple. Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Anil Ravipudi, Sriman, Smitha, Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anna Konidela, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Allu Aravind, Trivikram Srinivas, Brahmanandam, Sunil, Sivaji, Gopichand, Teja Sajja, and several others were spotted looking happy for the couple. Pawan Kalyan, who’s close to Ganesh, was missing from the ceremony due to his shoulder surgery in July. {{/usCountry}}

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About Janani Bandla’s wedding to Surya Teja Chilikuri

Janani and Surya got engaged in Hyderabad in May and married in August. The couple wore traditional Telugu ensembles for the wedding, with the groom dressing in a pattu pancha (silk dhoti) and kurta set in soft pink. The bride wore a gold Kanjeevaram silk saree paired with diamond jewellery. The wedding decor featured a huge idol of Lord Balaji and a temple-themed mandapam. Fresh flowers, fountains, chandeliers and more dotted the venue. The decor was also in shades of pink and gold to match the couple.

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About Bandla Ganesh

Ganesh began his career in a supporting role in the 1996 film Vinodam. He starred with Chiranjeevi in Master (1997) and with Pawan in Suswagatham (1998), beginning off-screen relationships with them. After years of playing supporting roles in numerous hits, Ganesh debuted as a producer with Ravi Teja’s 2009 film Anjaneyulu. He went on to produce films with Pawan, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan through the years. Ganesh most recently starred in Sampradayini Suppini Suddapoosani with Sivaji this year.